BWW Review: DR. NYMPHO VS. THE SEX ZOMBIES Rises To the Occasions

DR. NYMPHO VS. THE SEX ZOMBIES/by Michael Shaw Fisher/directed by Sarah Haworth-Hodges/Celebration Theatre @ the Lex Theatre /thru May 26, 2019

With flashes of ROCKY HORROR and RENT, Michael Shaw Fisher's DR. NYMPHO VS. THE SEX ZOMBIES gives the audience more than an eyeful of enthusiastic and energetic nubile women and men in a fast-paced burlesque romp, inventively choreographed to every inch of the Lex's tiny stage. Kudos to choreographers Brin Hamblin and Alli Miller for squeezing in the dancing ensemble of seventeen, bumping and grinding in all sorts of sensual and sexy configurations, in every available nook and cranny of the Lex stage. Director Sarah Haworth-Hodges smartly keeps the action swiftly advancing forward.

The plot thread focuses on renown pathologist, matriarch and a reformed nymphomaniac Dr. Nimfa Delacroix (a.k.a. the titular DR. NYMPHO) as she discovers and battles the emerging strain of the titular SEX ZOMBIES. Choreographer Miller endows her Dr. Delacroix with much professionalism, until she melts seduced by some Zombies. Book/music/lyrics writer Michael Shaw Fisher does quadruple duty as Tad, Nimfa's proctologist husband, and dad to Kelly and Davey. That's "Cool Dad" to all as Fisher winningly sings in "Cool Dad." Kristyn Evelyn shines as the entitled, rebellious tween daughter Kelly, exhibiting her nice vocals in "Long and Hard." Kim Dalton oh-so-convincingly plays with himself as Davey, then displays her strong pipes in "Nothing More Than You."

Natalie Masini's wonderfully seductive as Tad's horny assistant Stacy.

Madeline Heil's perfectly in charge, yet neurotic as Nimfa's psychiatrist Fiona. Heil combines her sturdy vocals with her sexy dance moves in "Your Crying Doorframe," and later, tangoing with Miller in "Because It Was That Time of Night."

Jeff Sumner has such fun as Jerry, the anxious patient of Tad in "Rockstar Proctologist," then really grabs centerstage in "Let There Be Night."

Kudos to Schoen Hodges as Adam and Sarah Wines as Eve for their simply gorgeous, but brief pas de deux in "The Zombies Awaken."

The nimble-footed Zombettes contributing to the lovely vocal harmonies throughout include: Lauren Avon, Amber Bracken, Everjohn Feliciano, choreographer Hamblin, director Haworth, Meredith Lim, Reagan Osborne and Cory Robison.

Quite able tech credits go to: musical director Sandy Chao Wang, scenic designer Nicholas Acciani, lighting designer Matthew Brian Denman and costumer designers Kelly Stevenson and Miller.

www.celebrationtheatre.com





