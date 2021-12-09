BWW Interview: Kamilah Marshall's Always In HARMONY, HOLIDAZE Or Otherwise

What is becoming a holiday tradition at the Garry Marshall Theatre, the latest edition of HOLIDAZE HARMONY world premieres livestream December 15th, newly titled HOLIDAZE HARMONY: A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS. Garry Marshall Theatre's artistic director Joseph Leo Bwarie directs long-time friends Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall in channeling their stunning vocals in HOLIDAZE songs. Had the opportunity to catch Kamilah before her rehearsals with Shoshana Bean.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Kamilah!

Thank you for taking the time to talk to me!!!

I believe you're currently in rehearsals with Shoshana Bean for an Apollo gig. How is that going?

I actually don't go into rehearsal for another couple of days, but I am excited. Shoshana has been one of my best friends since our HAIRSPRAY days. A true friend - and one of my favorite voices - so to sing this song with her on the Apollo stage is a real dream.

When will you be flying to Los Angeles to tape HOLIDAZE HARMONY?

It's already in the can!! Our team is now finishing up the editing and putting all the finishing touches on it to get it ready for the big December 15th livestream premiere.

I got to see and review your 2020 streaming of HOLIDAZE HARMONY and thoroughly enjoyed it. Will this be the third or fourth edition of HOLIDAZE HARMONY?

Thank you so much for watching and reviewing. This is our (and I can't believe I'm saying this), our 12th year. We started out 12 years ago with Terron, me and a piano at the Found Theatre in Long Beach - a theatre my husband, Gary DeWitt Marshall, was producing and directing for back then. It was his idea to have us do a show, and now all these years later... people still love coming. Last year was the first time we filmed and streamed it, which opened it up to spread joy to more people around the country. So, this is our 12th year but our second year streaming an all-new version.

Your onstage/onstream chemistry with Terron Brooks shone throughout the 2020 stream. So, tell us how far back do you and Terron go? How did you two meet? When and where? Give us all the deets, please.

Aaaahhh, yes! Terron and I met back in high school. We started singing together in shows, and at lunch. We even used to sing the National Anthem at our school's basketball games. We became the best of friends, and over the years... family. He's my brother and I can't imagine doing this show for this long with anyone else. At this point we could sing with our eyes closed and know what the other is going to do. We're literally one voice.

Will this year's production include yours and Terron's hysterical rendition of "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)?

THE CHIPMUNKS! That was a fun one to do for sure. We won't be doing that, but that certainly was one for the books!!

Can viewers of last year's stream expect some new HOLIDAZE songs added to your mix?

It's an entirely new show. New songs and new skits. We never do the same show twice. I don't know HOW we manage to make it new each year, but we do. We're excited to share this year's NEW show with everyone.

You graduated high school early to tour HEART STRINGS, a fundraiser for AIDS victims. What do you remember about sharing that stage with Nell Carter, Salt N' Pepa and Patti Lupone?

Whoa, throwback memory. It was all a very magical experience. Each artist was so generous with their talent and their time. I learned so much from all of them. Nell became like a fairy Godmother to me for a while after that. I really miss her.

How many years were you a Staggering Harlette with Bette Midler?

I had a front row seat to that master class for almost eight years. Working with Miss Bette was a dream come true, and some of the best performance experiences I've had to date.

What was the craziest thing Bette Midler said/did to you?

Oh, she's so wonderful. We all had so many moments together - too many to name really.

If I asked you about all the other performers and record producers you've sung with, this interview would be book-length. Will you say one word about each?

Mary J. Blige: Generous

Wynona Judd: Powerful

Lizz Wright: Soulful

Queen Latifah: Bad-Ass

Matthew Morrison: Friend

Nile Rogers: Funky

So, what's next in the future for Kamilah Marshall?

It's not really my style to look too far into the future. I really try to stay as present as I can. Right now, I'm looking forward to supporting my friend at the Apollo, the premiere of HOLIDAZE HARMONY 12, and getting through the holiday season with family and friends.

Thank you again, Kamilah. I look forward to thoroughly enjoying your 12th edition of HOLIDAZE HARMONY.

For viewing tickets for the world premiere livestream of HOLIDAZE HARMONY: A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS December 15, 2021 (which includes unlimited viewing thru January 3, 2022; log onto www.garrymarshalltheatre.org/holidaze-harmony-2021

Video-on-demand tickets also available for viewing December 16th through January 3rd.