BWW Interview: Jim Caruso Shines A Spotlight on Supremely Talented Folks All Over The Planet Via CAST PARTY

A popular fixture of the New York cabaret scene, Jim Caruso brings his JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY across the nation to Feinstein's At Vitellos November 28th and 29th. An evening of "extreme open mic" provides a platform for new performers as well as surprise established guests. Jim took a few moments after completing his CAST PARTY in Nashville to give us some behind-the-scenes of his once-was "weird, show-biz adjacent gig," now his most enjoyable passion CAST PARTY.

Thank you for taking the time for interview, Jim!

What was the original spark in 2002 that led to your creation of JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY? Having an impromptu music night around the piano at a friend's place?

I was hired to do press for a now-defunct nightclub/lounge called The King Kong Room. There was absolutely nothing going on, and I found myself writing press releases for drink specials, so I decided to throw a party for my friends. Everyone sang around the piano, drank and ate into the wee hours. The next day, the manager of the club asked if I'd do it every week... I thought he was crazy but said, "Yes." Happily, people came back, and brought friends, and it really became a scene! I realized that something very special was happening, the word got out, we started getting press, and CAST PARTY was born!

Do you pre-book any performers for this "extreme open mic" a.k.a CAST PARTY? Or do all have a chance to take the stage when they sign in at the previously designated sign-in time?

CAST PARTY at Birdland in NYC is absolutely come-what-mayhem! I never know who will be joining us to perform until they saunter in from West 44 Street, sheet music in hand. When Billy Stritch and I take the PARTY on the road, I usually call friends, so I know we have some 'ringers' in the audience. And I have some wildly-talented friends, let me tell you! To answer your question, everyone is invited, but sometimes I like to stack the deck a bit.

In the beginning of your career, did you ever perform at open mics?

Back in the day, I would visit New York City from my home base in Dallas. I remember taking my audition book to Don't Tell Mama, sitting there with a frosty Coke, and waiting for a turn to perform. When my name was called, I sang my dreary ballad with a pianist I didn't know, and not one person looked up or clapped. I was crushed! It was then that I realized that I needed material that would grab the crowd, and that just singing in tune might not be enough! What a learning experience! It's one reason why we insist on upbeat tunes at CAST PARTY. We want to keep the energy high, and the audience engaged. An evening of ballad bondage does not a party make!

What was your go-to song/s to sing?

Ironically, "Without A Song."

Any advice on choosing the right song to sing?

That's hard to answer. Each performer has their own style, their own energy and their own taste. Often, it's not about the material, but the personality involved.

Any other suggestions for someone wanting to perform at your CAST PARTY?

Performing at CAST PARTY is not your Carnegie Hall debut. Or your personal cabaret act. While I appreciate when someone takes it seriously, there is indeed a party atmosphere. Have fun. Banter with me! Don't be held to some pre-written patter. That's my least favorite thing. "Yes, Jim, I'm glad to be here with you, however I was caught in the rain three weeks ago and... HIT IT BILLY...I'M SINGIN' IN THE RAIN...." To my mind it's corny and a far-fetched way to ingratiate yourself to an audience. Calm down, enjoy chatting and be in the moment. By the way, I know that's easier said than done. There is no judging at CAST PARTY, and no cash prize at the end. The crowd is there to be entertained, and they are always incredibly supportive and on the performer's side!

Any definite no-no's you won't tolerate at your CAST PARTY?

As I said, we try to keep the material upbeat, so a depressing ballad is almost always a bad idea. Oh, and don't attempt to sit on the piano. There's no quicker way to horrify a club owner.

CAST PARTY's known for having some of your musical friends drop in and take the stage. Any hints of who might show up for your November 28th and 29th shows at Feinstein's At Vitello's?

I hesitate to talk about who I think will join us; in case their plans change. However, I'm happy to name-drop some of the swells that have joined us at past L.A. CAST PARTY nights! Let's see... Carol Channing, Jane Monheit, Jeffrey Osborne, Tiffany, Liza Minnelli, Dave Koz, Miranda Sings, Sally Kellerman, Joely Fisher, Donny Osmond, Michael Feinstein.

How did you and Billy Stritch originally meet? Through Ms. Minnelli?

I met Billy back in the early '80's. I lived in Dallas and was working in clubs as part of a duo, and he lived in Houston and was part of a trio. We've been bff's ever since!

You and Billy have residencies at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel and Birdland. Have you and Billy developed a shorthand in communication on stage?

It's fantastic working with someone you've known for... oh... around 40 years! We are truly family, and that does come with a certain shorthand. We can read each other's minds, and I have to say that neither one of us has much of a poker face.

Would you describe the gig you and Billy first worked together?

I think our first gig together took place at a terrific cabaret on Park Avenue South called Arci's Place. I chose to do a run of Mondays, mostly because I had no idea what the show would involve, and it sounded low-stress. Strangely, it was a hit, we kept getting held over, and became my first live album!

What factored into your decision to tour CAST PARTY, as opposed to only producing CAST PARTY in New York City?

To me, there was no other choice. I love celebrating great talent, and as we all know, there are supremely talented folks all over the planet. It's a complete joy to travel around helping shine a spotlight on newcomers as well as established performers. I don't think we've ever left a PARTY thinking a city was a washout as far as the level of onstage competence. Those cities have included Las Vegas, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Delray Beach, the Hamptons, Turks & Caicos, Provincetown, Pittsburgh, London, and on the high seas! And of course... our beloved Los Angeles!

Could you distinguish the different audience traits from the various cities you've played in, compared to New Yorkers?

Billy and I prepare the audience for CAST PARTY in the same way in every city. We are the happy ringleaders of a three-ring circus, but we're also supportive fans. The crowd takes our cue to be equally supportive and gives the same energy and applause to a visiting superstar as they give a nervous newcomer. I think that's key! It's a very democratic experience for everyone... and hopefully a happy one!

You have performed in venues all over the world. Is there still a venue you haven't performed at that you would love, love, love to triumph at?

There are a few million! We haven't taken CAST PARTY to Hawaii. Now don't you think that would be marvelous? I want to add "hula" to the long list of talents we've been able to cheer!

Since the lockdown, you produced and hosted 73 episodes of PAJAMA CAST PARTY on the Cast Party YouTube Network. Would you say you are now an expert on Zooming and virtual broadcasting?

I wouldn't say I'm an expert on anything technical. If it were up to me, PAJAMA CAST PARTY would have been done with two tin cans and some string. Thankfully, my friend Ruby Locknar is not only a brilliant singer, but a technical genius, and knew immediately how to produce a television-worthy virtual extravaganza! She made it so easy - all I had to do was cast great people and put on a tie. She took care of the rest! Those 73 episodes were pure joy to host, and certainly helped get me through the last 19 months!

You write, you produce, you sing, you host. If you had to choose only one of these careers, which one would you choose and why?

There's no way I could choose! I love each one of those elements way too much.

You've interviewed or worked with a plethora of talented artists. Was there any one person that left you tongue-tied and stupefied?

When I first met Carol Burnett, I became a blithering idiot. When you've grown up loving someone so much, and they have so greatly affected your life, you just have SO many things to tell them. Where do you start? And does anyone really care? What could you say that a trillion other people have already said? I remember having tears in my eyes and saying, "I just love you." Instead of calling for security, she gave me a long hug. When she pulled away, I saw that she had tears in her eyes, too. She seemed to hear all the words I couldn't have possibly said. Isn't it wonderful that there are people in the world that appreciate the love we have for them?

What else is in the near future for Jim Caruso?

After our two nights at Feinstein's At Vitello's, we take CAST PARTY to The Smith Center in Las Vegas. Then, I return to New York City, host CAST PARTY every Monday, perform A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS with Billy Stritch and Klea Blackhurst (our 12th year!), croon at Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel, book and promote the Broadway series at Birdland, release a new live cd on Club 44 Records, and search for more venues to take CAST PARTY! At first, hosting CAST PARTY was just a weird, show-biz adjacent gig. It's turned into something else... like community service! It's brought true joy to my life. We get to meet people all over the country when they're about to do what they love to do. It sounds altruistic but giving someone a stage on which to perform lets them show us who they are, and that's a beautiful thing.

Thank you again, Jim! I look forward to checking your CAST PARTY at Feinstein's At Vitello's later this month.