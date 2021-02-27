BWW Interview: Herbert Siguenza Smoothly Glides From Culture Clash to PICASSO

The film adaptation of Herbert Siguenza's solo show A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO begins its on-demand viewing March 6, 2021. Presented by CaltechLive! and produced by San Diego Repertory Theatre, Tim Powell and Todd Salovey direct WEEKEND, based on Herbert's sold out nationwide, one-man show. The very busy Herbert managed to carve out a little time to answer a few of my enquiries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Herbert!

When did you first become aware of Picasso?

When I was seven years old, my mom took me to the dentist's office and I saw a book called The Private Life Of Picasso by photographer Douglas Duncan. I was amazed to see this old man painting, dancing, eating, playing around without a shirt. I thought that was so cool. I said to my mom, "When I grow up I hope to be like this old man." Well, I guess my dream came true!

What's your favorite work of Picasso?

There are so, so many Picassos I love. "Guernica" in my opinion is the most powerful piece of political art that has ever been painted. It's also his largest. The monumental painting has aged well because it's iconic and shows human fear and anguish in a very urgent way without alienating the viewer. As a printmaker, I love his simple colorful linoleum cut prints and I wish I owned one! "The Dream" is a perfect painting in flow and composition.

You trained as an artist and printmaker. How did you go from serving ten years as the art director at La Raza Silkscreen Center La Raza Graphics in San Francisco becoming involved and performing with Teatro Gusto?

For me, art has always been a form of education, that is why I became a political poster designer and silkscreen printer. One day, a man named Rodrigo Reyes asked me if I wanted to be in a Spanish-speaking play and I said, "yes," and my entire life and art career changed. For many years, I acted and didn't paint or print. The Picasso play made me go back to visual art, and I was also able to act at the same time; so it was a perfect combination of both my passions and talents. Studying Picasso has liberated me as a visual artist, and I'm creating my best images as of late.

You wrote and starred in A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO in 2010. Any revisions for this 2021 production?

The play has gotten deeper, but that has to do with the fact that I have also grown older. I have become a better actor and a better painter since 2010, so this latest version is my best version of me and the play. Life and art are very connected, and this play has taught me that in every concrete way. Earlier versions of the play had much more movement because I was younger and more energetic. Now I am older, wiser and it is closer to the subject I am portraying.

Any particular response from your sold-out WEEKEND audiences that took you by surprise?

Not really. The theater is all about branding and the marketing department had two brands they could promote: Picasso, the father of Modern Art and the most iconic painter of the 20th Century, and Herbert Siguenza, a member of the iconic Chicano/Latino performance group in America.

San Diego Rep hosted a three-week workshop for WEEKEND. Does this feel like coming full-circle with San Diego Rep producing this feature film version of WEEKEND?

Yes it does! The play started here and will continue to be part of my and the Rep's legacy and history. All the original designers (Bruno Louchouarn - original music and sound, Vicky Petrovich - projections, and Giulio Perrone - set and costumes) are still involved with every production. Todd Salovey (my director) and Mark Bly (dramaturg) were instrumental in the initial development of the piece.

Would you describe your production process of filming WEEKEND during these pandemic times?

The Rep took all the necessary safety precautions to film the piece. It was a very small filming crew inside a large theater, and outside garden, so we all felt comfortable.

Most audiences know you as one of the originators of Culture Clash. Do you remember what was the first political issue Culture Clash skewered in 1984?

One of our most famous early sketches was The Return of Che Guevara. The sketch talked about the apathy of Chicano activists during the so-called "Decade of the Hispanic" (1990's). We have always made fun of the Left and Right because that's what good satirists should do!

What was the most outrageous audience response Culture Clash ever received?

We performed at many colleges and universities in the 1980's. I remember one time, I was imitating Prince in purple underwear and boas and grinding on a cafeteria table in Stanford University. Let's just say, we were never invited back!

What's in the post-pandemic future for Culture Clash?

The pandemic shutdown has been very productive for all of us, actually. All the theatres need digital content, and they knew we could deliver that; so they hired us. La Jolla Playhouse produced a digital series of shows we produced called The Totally Fake Latino News. It was viewed by millions worldwide. Currently, we are in pre-production to film series based off our most popular play ever, Chavez Ravine for Center Theater Group, Los Angeles.

How about for Herbert Siguenza?

I'm busier now than before the shutdown! Besides writing plays, I am also developing digital content for the Rep and other theatres. Last summer, SDRep aired Beachtown, an audience-interactive weekly show that was loads of fun. Currently, I am writing, editing, and producing a monthly series that celebrates the diversity and beauty of Latin America called Vamos! Right now, I'm thinking of producing a series based off the writings of James Baldwin with a local San Diego actor, but SDRep doesn't know about it yet!

Thank you again, Herbert! I look forward to experiencing you as PICASSO.

For tickets to view A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO from March 6 through April 4, 2021; log onto events.caltech.edu/picasso. Live talk-backs with Herbert on select dates.

Audio recordings of A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO Herbert taped for Los Angeles Theatre Works will be available for purchase April 26, 2021 at latw.org/digital-season. (The release date marks the anniversary of the bombing of Guernica on April 26, 1937, the inspiration for what is perhaps Picasso's most famous painting.)