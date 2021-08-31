BWW Interview: Cavern Club Theater's Versatile Doorman/Opening Act – Artistic Director Mr. Dan

A bastion of underground and freaky performances and performers, the Cavern Club Theater has recently begun its schedule of live shows, with next up Kay Sedia in THE TACO CHRONICLES opening September 3, 2021. A familiar staple at the Cavern Club Theater entrance as well as on stage, is the ever-effervescent Mr. Dan, who will greet you, seat you and spout off witty safety messages pre-show. Had the chance to delve into Mr. Dan's mind to see what makes him tick!

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Mr. Dan!

You are a fixture of the Cavern Club Theater the many times I've gone there to see the various incarnations of the hysterical Chico's Angels. What is your official title? One-Man Welcoming Committee? Hostess With the Most-est? Sentry of the Lower Depths? Mistress of Ceremonies?

I am the artistic director and programmer.

Besides opening for Chico's Angels, do you intro all the other shows booked there?

The Cavern Club Theater opened in June 1994.

Is that still one of your more special awards?

It is my favorite and I'm so grateful. Because it was a complete surprise.

Tell us some juicy details about your previous MC stint with DJ Paul V. at DRAGSTRIP 66. You were known there as your drag persona Gina, right?

I performed at DRAGSTRIP 66 as Gina Lotriman.

Paul V was the DJ and I was the MC. It was one of the great accomplishments in both our lives. We did the club once a month and always had a theme for the party. We were always surprised by the credible creativity of our guests. Drag queens and just regular folk in costumes that expressed that monster theme or just an expression of their own individuality.

Any particular celeb that showed up to DRAGSTRIP 66 got you tongue-tied? Better yet, hog-tied?

Paul and I have never been tongue-tied around celebrities. Although I will say there were times we were told celebrities were at DRAGSTRIP after the fact.

With everybody wearing costumes and masks and makeup and wigs, we sometimes missed some of the bigger names that may have popped in for a good time.

When did you first start experimenting with drag?

In the second grade when I insisted on being the Wicked Witch of the East for Halloween. And my mother complied by making me a costume.

What was your first professional booking as a drag queen?

You can see me in the movie Billy's Hollywood Screen Kiss.

Did you always want to become a performer growing up?

I got bit by the showbiz bug when my grandmother paid me a nickel to sing her a song after a Sunday dinner. I was just five years old.

Who were idols then?

The star of Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, Julie Andrews.

Chico's Angels' Kay Sedia will be selling her Tupperware in THE TACO CHRONICLES starting September 3rd. Have you bought any Tupperware from Kay? Or were you gifted some Tupperware as a hostess gift?

Kay has often generously gifted me with Tupperware.

Do you have a favorite Chico's Angels show? Or do they all touch your funny bone the same?

I honestly love all of the Chico's Angels episodes. It's hard to pick a favorite because they are each so funny, musical and unique.

What cosmic forces first brought you and Kurt Koehler to begin working together?

Drag queen Momma introduced me to Kurt back in the mid-90s. It was about the same time that I met Kay Sedia at DRAGSTRIP 66.

What's in the near future for Mr. Dan?

We are just going to continue to keep the Cavern Club open as an entertainment destination for Angelenos.

Will Gina turn up somewhere unexpectedly?

Gina turning up anywhere would be unexpected.

Thank you again, Mr. Dan! I look forward to hearing your witty bon mots on the Cavern Club Theater stage.

Thanks, Gil for always being so supportive of our little basement cabaret,

For tickets to the LIVE performances of THE TACO CHRONICLES through September 11, 2021; log onto www.kaysedia.com