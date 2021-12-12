BWW Feature: The Ultimate Experience of West Side Story Awaits You At The El Capitan

Whoa! A West Side Story remake! I must admit I originally had trepidations hearing that Steven Spielberg was planning to direct a new vision of the uber-classic 1961 West Side Story. I and many other Broadway musical aficionados were much disappointed with the 'drama-tized' versions of A CHORUS LINE and JERSEY BOYS that Oscar-winning drama directors (Richard Attenborough and Clint Eastwood, respectively) directed leaving out the joy and musicality of the original Broadway concepts.

But Spieberg doesn't just excel in heavy dramatics. Remember he made E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial that pulled the heart strings of children of all ages. So, if any dramatic director could pull a new version of West Side Story, Spielberg has a good chance.

My El Capitan experience began in its lobby with a photo opp and a display of the costume of the main two pairs of lovers of West Side Story. As you enter the theatre auditorium, American Theater Organ Society's Organist of the Year Rob Richards (bedecked in rhinestone shoes) wields his organ prowess on the El Capitan's Wurlitzer pipe organ. Sounding like a fully synthesized band, Richards plays movie themes and songs familiar to most, including Phantom of the Opera, Indiana Jones, New York, New York, and, of course, West Side Story.

After Richards receives his deserved applause and the Wurlitzer descends into the pit below the stage, and the various curtains (a lush, scalloped drapery, a lighted peacock scene, a floor-to-ceiling wires of Swarovski crystals) open one by one to reveal the huge movie screen. And the film begins.

Wow! OMG! Yesss!!! My reactions to many of the enthralling scenes unfolding in Dolby Vision™ Laser Projection on the BIG El Capitan wide screen. Spielberg with a new adapted screenplay by Pulitzer Prize playwright Tony Kushner have reimagined the already perfect (to many) West Side Story into a heightened revitalized experience for theatre enthusiasts; especially with the new added role of Doc's widow Valentina, played by the ever young, ever vibrant Rita Moreno. She commands every scene she's in with her gravitas and her steel resolve.

And talk about joy! The elaborate dance sequences superbly choreographed by Justin Peck in a definite homage to Jerome Robbins' original choreography, uses every prop and piece of realistic scenery to advance the plotlines while adding more layers to Robbins' already intricate dances. In "Something's Coming," Tony sings while stocking Valentina's shelves. In "Cool," Tony and Riff go mano a mano on a hole-ridden, accident-waiting-to-happen harbor deck. "Gee, Officer Krupke" has been restaged and re-choreographed using all the props and furniture in a police station's lobby. So brilliant! And what many consider one of the main benchmarks of West Side Story, the Jets/Sharks confrontations and rumbles. All the dancers all bring their A-game nailing Peck's pulsating choreography.

Spielberg has directed the best acting abilities out of his perfectly-cast, triple-threat cast. How lucky that the cinematic gods brought Spielberg together with first-timer Rachel Zegler, who's innocence and gorgeous, ethereal voice infuse the character of Maria. The chemistry of Zegler and Ansel Elgort (as Tony) leaps off the screen. Their duet in "Balcony Scene (Tonight)' sizzles, while their tender "One Hand, One Heart" will bring tears to your eyes. (Do bring tissues with you. Tears will be flowing for many a scene... unless you're made of stone!)

Taking on the iconic role of Anita, Ariana DeBose brings her own incredible fire and defiance. DeBose's dancing's simply stunning and her devastation from very bad news and situations will rip your heart out.

Leonard Bernstein's gorgeous score has never sounded better, now conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, and piped through the El Capitan's sound system using Dolby Atmos® Audio Technology.

The 1961 film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won 10. Can Steven Spielberg's version match or surpass the original? I predict Spielberg's West Side Story will surpass the original in number of nominations. As for actual wins, as deserved as WSS is, it's hard to say in today's woke climate.

This BIG movie needs to be seen and experienced on the BIG screen with BIG sound. See it at the El Capitan if you can.

