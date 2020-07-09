BWW Feature: Star-Studded RADIO ROUND Premieres Online July 12

In a nod to the bygone days of radio plays, Laurie Bernhard of Spark Theatrical is presenting RADIO ROUND, a series of 10 short interlinked two-character plays written by 10 visionary writers, performed online by 10 all-star actors, in which one character from each play moves forward to the next play until it comes full circle. Thus, a character from the last play winds up meeting a character from the first, proving the whole of humanity is interconnected and absolutely greater than the sum of its parts.

Bernhard shares that RADIO ROUND was born during the pandemic and came of age during the protests. To accomplish its unique presentation, 25 sheltering-at-home artists will gather together online to create a cycle of short radio plays responding to our current moment.

The July 12th event will be performed as a live "radio play" featuring the star-studded cast visible on screen, directed by Project Manager Casey Stangl along with Rhea Seehorn and Logan Vaughn

The incomparable cast includes actress/dancer/choreographer Debbie Allen (Grey's Anatomy), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Phil LaMarr (Justice League), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark), James Urbaniak (The Venture Bros), Melissa Peterman (Baby Daddy), Eileen Fogarty (Better Call Saul), Alana Raquel Bowers (What To Send Up When It Goes Down), and Ren Dara Santiago (The Siblings Play).

The ten short interlinked two-character plays created for RADIO ROUND are written by award-winning playwrights Bill Corbett, Lauren Gunderson, Kimber Lee, Aaron Loeb, Jennifer Maisel, Ren Dara Santiago, Madhuri Shekar, Charly Evon Simpson, James Anthony Tyler, and Anna Ziegler.

The online presentation is sure to remind many of the imaginative magic of radio shows, as well as appeal to current generations who are now adapting to seeing live theatre online and learning to gather together in the streets to back a cause. And similar to a game of "Telephone" we played as children, listeners will discover how one of the last characters winds up connected to one of the first.

RADIO ROUND will be presented live online on Sunday, July 12th at 4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern. Go to http://HouseSeats.LIVE for more information and to reserve your seats. Suggested donation is $5 with all proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter and Feeding America.

