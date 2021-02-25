BWW Feature: PICK OF THE VINE at Little Fish Theatre

Founded in 2002 as an artists' ensemble, Little Fish Theatre presents classic and contemporary plays in an intimate setting on Centre Street in the Arts District of downtown San Pedro. With the pandemic forcing the shutdown of live theatre, Little Fish Theatre's 2021 Virtual Season offers up a tasty serving of this year's best short plays with Pick of the Vine. Wacky characters, zany situations, and creativity galore are found in these 7 short plays chosen from over 800 submissions, streaming for a 4-week virtual run March 5-31 with the following pieces:

Contact by Rideaux Baldwin directed by Esther Mira. "Can I get a Pandemic Arm Pound?"

Elemental by Brandon Cahela, directed by Samantha Barrios. "It's a new element to us. It's been here for eons. We just didn't know it."

Purgatoromeo by Joan Milburn, directed by Starina Johnson. "This isn't exactly how I pictured heaven..."

Snickerdoodle by Christian Gallagher, directed by Madeleine Drake. "Ronald McDonald is not a clown. Ronald McDonald is a man dressed up as a clown. There is no artistry to what he does."

The Aloha Life by Jean Koppen, directed by Jennifer Bobbiwash. "Well, I guess you are one of my life loves. Top five, for sure."

The Job Interview from Hell by Chris Irby & Sean Freeman directed by Mirai Booth-Ong. "Do you honestly believe you're doing an adequate job as the embodiment of a deadly sin?"

Working from Hideout by Jack Karp, directed by Starina Johnson. "It's not up to me, this is coming directly from superhuman resources."

Over 50 people were involved in the reading and selection committee this year - our largest committee to date - 24 involved in the pre-read committee and 26 involved in the "out-loud" reads which took place via Zoom. Over 4 days, 82 top scripts were brought to life by actors and artists and then underwent blind scoring by the panel to determine the top short plays for this year's Pick of the Vine.

At the helm of these select 7 plays are 6 fabulous females: returning Pick of the Vine director and LFT company member Madeleine Drake (Mending Fences). New to the LFT directing team are Venezuela-born, Boston-raised Samantha Barrios from Kentwood Players, Jennifer Bobiwash from Native Voices at the Autry, Mirai Booth-Ong from The Morgan-Wixson Theatre, Starina Johnson from NEO Ensemble Theatre, and India-born-NYC-raised Esther Mira from Team Rebelution Films.

Producing the show is Tara Donovan, with Film Editing by Sara Haddadin, and Costume Design by Diana Mann.

Starring in the productions are a cadre of LFT Company Members and some new to LFT Artists: (+denotes LFT Company Member): Allan Barstow+ (Private Eyes, Best of Pick of the Vine), Charles Bates+ (Chills & Thrills), Josephine Chang, Indiana Maven Diaz, Rogelio Douglas III+ (Pick of the Pine), Daniel Gallai+ (Embridge, The Nerd), Edward Hong, Belinda Howell+ (The County House), Branda Lock+ (On The Verge...), Doug Mattingly+ (Dead Accounts), Dione Neish, Kimberly Patterson+ (Pick of the Vine 2020), James Rice+ (Taking Sides), Lloyd Roberson II, Don Schlossman+ (The Foreigner), Margaret Schugt (Wonder of the World), Cindy Shields+ (The Sugar Bean Sisters), Kimmy Shields+ (Rapture, Blister, Burn), and Perry Shields+ (Pick of the Vine 2020).

Pick of the Vine starts streaming at 6pm on March 5 through March 31 at 11pm with $20 tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at www.littlefishtheatre.org. Running time 70 minutes.