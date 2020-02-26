BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to See Dita Von Teese's Show in LA!

The ever-dazzling International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, is set to astound North America with the most lavish touring burlesque show in history, her all-new revue, Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX.

Taking audiences on a journey into fantasy and spectacle, Dita is renowned for her ornate sets and dazzling haute- couture performance costumes adorned with hundreds of thousands of Swarovski crystals. This "Burlesque Superheroine" (Vanity Fair) determines every aspect of her burlesque shows from the sets and costumes, to the music and lighting. She has also been celebrated for her distinct sense of style and remains on top of "Best Dressed" lists internationally. Beyond her live performances, Dita has curated her brand across multiple platforms including her own lingerie line, fragrances, eyewear, gloves and stockings. In addition, Von Teese is the New York Times Best-Selling author of her highly accredited beauty book, "Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour."





