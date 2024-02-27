Contest: Win Tickets To South Coast Repertory's Production of PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL

You could win two tickets to PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL at South Coast Repertory Theatre on April 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM. Enter the contest below for a chance to win. Contest ends 12:01 AM ET April 7th, 2024.

PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL music by Daniel Messé lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé book by Craig Lucas directed by David Ivers Segerstrom Stage Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival APR. 5 - MAY 4, 2024 Be among the first to see the new musical where one kiss from a mysterious stranger changes Rita and Peter’s lives forever.

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning in this sweeping love story set to a breathtaking score featuring a stellar cast from Broadway and across the country. Apr. 5-May4 at South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa, CA.



