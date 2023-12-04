Contest: Win Tickets to the New York Pops with Norm Lewis

Contest winners will receive a pair of tickets to the 12/23 performance of the New York Pops beloved holiday concert featuring Norm Lewis.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

Contest: Win Tickets to the New York Pops with Norm Lewis






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer Photo
Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer

Tamron Hall surprised acclaimed actress and comedian Luenell with a one-night only role in Broadway’s longest running hit musical “Chicago.” Cast member Michael Scirrotto invited Luenell to join their ensemble courtesy of the show’s producers Barry and Fran Weissler. Watch the video clip from the episode now!

2
Broadway Actress Sheila Smith Passes Away at 90 Photo
Broadway Actress Sheila Smith Passes Away at 90

Broadway actress Sheila Smith passed away on Thursday, November 30 at the age of 90.

3
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
Judith Light Joins Billy Crystals Apple TV+ Series BEFORE Photo
Judith Light Joins Billy Crystal's Apple TV+ Series BEFORE

Judith Light is joining Billy Crystal in the cast of his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Before. Adam Bernstein will be directing the pilot episode from Paramount TV Studios. Written by Sarah Thorp, Before is a psychological thriller about a child psychiatrist, Eli (Crystal), who recently lost his wife, Lynn (Light).

From This Author - BWW Contests

Contest: Win Tickets to the New York Pops with Norm LewisContest: Win Tickets to the New York Pops with Norm Lewis
Win Two Tickets To Bob Fosse's DANCIN' At The Old GlobeWin Two Tickets To Bob Fosse's DANCIN' At The Old Globe
Contest: Win Two Tickets To Audible Theater's COAL COUNTRYContest: Win Two Tickets To Audible Theater's COAL COUNTRY
Contest: Enter To Win Two Tickets To COME FROM AWAY On Broadway!Contest: Enter To Win Two Tickets To COME FROM AWAY On Broadway!

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SIX

Recommended For You