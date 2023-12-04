Contest: Win Tickets to the New York Pops with Norm Lewis

Tamron Hall surprised acclaimed actress and comedian Luenell with a one-night only role in Broadway’s longest running hit musical “Chicago.” Cast member Michael Scirrotto invited Luenell to join their ensemble courtesy of the show’s producers Barry and Fran Weissler. Watch the video clip from the episode now!
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.
Judith Light is joining Billy Crystal in the cast of his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Before. Adam Bernstein will be directing the pilot episode from Paramount TV Studios. Written by Sarah Thorp, Before is a psychological thriller about a child psychiatrist, Eli (Crystal), who recently lost his wife, Lynn (Light).