Contest: Win Tickets To See Patti LuPone's A LIFE IN NOTES at LA Opera

Enter to win two tickets to see Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes at LA Opera on April 20th, 2024. The prize includes a pair of tickets. Transportation to and from the venue and lodging are not provided.

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes will be presented at 7:30pm on Saturday, April 20, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012).

Tickets begin at $29 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012).