BROADWAY @ THE Presents ROCK MY SOUL, March 27

BROADWAY @ THE, the hit monthly musical celebration showcasing top artists from the Broadway, Film/TV, Music, and Comedy communities, returns to The Bourbon Room Hollywood Monday, March 27th @ 7PM PST with ROCK MY SOUL.

Bust out that record player and groove alone to timeless rock n' roll, soul, funk and Broadway hits!

Produced by Artistic Director Marisa Matthews & Associate Producer Tianna Cohen. With Music Direction by Daniel Weidlein and Choreography by Michelle Elkin.

Featuring: Eric Petersen (OBC ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, SCHOOL OF ROCK, AMC's Kevin Can F** Himself), Deanna Giulietti (HEATHERS, JERSEY BOYS), Mario Jose (Opening Act PENTATONIX, Post Modern Jukebox, ScaryPockets), Desi Dennis-Dylan (MODERN FAMILY, SUPERIOR DONUTS, SANTA CLARITA DIET ), Aleks Pevec (OBC CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, OBC ALADDIN, OBC SOMETHING ROTTEN), Malea Emma (A24'S AFTER YANG, ICARLY, RAVEN'S HOME), James Tolbert (MARY POPPINS, MAMMA MIA, STARKID Productions), and Heatwave Entertainment. Bianca Gisselle (UMPO MEAN GIRLS), Julian Xavier (MODERN FAMILY), Madison Aisanaye (NBC SUPERSTORE), Juan Posada (Mariah Carey CHRISTMAS SPECIAL), Mary Kate Chapman (RAGTIME - 5 Star), Almand Martin Jr. (LA OPERA).

BROADWAY @ THE will also highlight the work being done at NATURALLY ENTERTAINING PRODUCTIONS, a green-compliant production company to be vetted and certified by third-party entities as compliant with the Sustainable Production Alliance.

Tickets are $30-$50, the show starts @ 7:00 PM | Venue doors open @ 5:30 PM

Come early for Happy Hour in the front Cocktail Lounge from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. then, immediately following the show, attendees can enjoy BROADWAY @ THE'S After-Hours Piano Bar Show, ENCORE! hosted by Frankie Zabilka (ABC's REBEL, DISNEY + CHANG CAN DUNK, 5 STAR THEATRICALS SOMETHING ROTTEN ). ENCORE! will feature the cast of 5 Star Theatricals RAGTIME, opening March 24th, as well as other exciting artists!

For more information visit: www.BroadwayAtThe.com.