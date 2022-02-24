BRANWELL (AND THE OTHER BRONTËS): AN AUTOBIOGRAPHY EDITED BY CHARLOTTE BRONTË Announced At Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is set to present the fourth production of its ninth anniversary season, Branwell (and the other Brontës): An Autobiography Edited by Charlotte Brontë by Stephen Kaplan.

Directed by Sarah Nilsen, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Marc Leclerc, Maia Luer, Naomi Phyl, Calvin Picou, Natasha Renae Potts, and Sarah Sommers. There will be eight performances only, beginning Friday, March 11 and running through Saturday, March 26.



The Brontës (Charlotte, Branwell, Emily, and Anne) created such masterpieces as Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre. However, it's in their own private fantasy worlds, with clear rules, invented when they were children, that they find their most inspired outlets. As Branwell lays on his deathbed, they escape often and with urgency and change the rules to avoid the inevitable and try to keep both him and these cherished worlds alive. The play explores the pain and necessity of creation in the face of destruction and loss, and how misogyny contributes to the downfall of a family.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Bree Pavey, and costume design is by Linda Muggeridge. Projection design is by Christine Cavagnaro, properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts, and assistant properties designer is Arthur M. Jolly. Hair and makeup design is by Angela Santori and graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Rehearsal stage manager is Silas Jean-Rox and production stage manager is Ignacio Navarro. Danielle Ozymandias serves as assistant director and Bree Pavey produces for Loft Ensemble.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. All current covid safety protocols will be in place. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.