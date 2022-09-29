BOONION STATION Returns For Halloween At Union Station

Los Angeles Union Station's South Patio will be the scene of a fiendishly fun festival of ghosts and goblins at the 4th annual Boonion Station, a free, two-day, family-friendly Halloween extravaganza at the historic downtown destination.

The freaky festivities will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and feature eerily enchanting activities for families including an interactive haunted hay maze, spooky slime sessions, fabulously fun face painting, creepy crafting and pumpkin decorating, and a host of howling stilt walkers and Halloween characters determined to delight even the littlest of monsters.

The South Patio will be transformed into a Halloween village with a delightfully devilish treats-on-track trail at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily, delivering a dose of sugar to kids and parents alike. Guests can also "boo-gie" down with a spooky spin on some Halloween favorites at a series of monster mash dance parties or don costumes for the creepy & clever costume parade and contest at 3 p.m. each day. Prizes will be awarded in four categories: most original, funniest, scariest and best group/family costume.

Additionally, visitors can relax in the pumpkin patch picnic area while enjoying a selection of Halloween food specials from the station's diverse eateries.

For additional information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200132®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funionstationla.com%2Fhappenings%2Fboonion-station-is-back?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.