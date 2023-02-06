Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BILL W. AND DR. BOB to Return to Theatre 68 Arts Complex This Month

The production is double-cast and once again, directed by Ronnie Marmo. Opening February 17th at the new THEATRE 68 ARTS COMPLEX - The Beckett.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Ronnie Marmo and Theatre 68 will present the return of critically acclaimed BILL W. AND DR. BOB after a seven-year absence. This is the gripping, true story about the two men who founded Alcoholics Anonymous, written by Stephen Bergman and Janet Surrey. The production is double-cast and once again, directed by Ronnie Marmo. Opening February 17th at the new THEATRE 68 ARTS COMPLEX - The Beckett.

ABOUT THE SHOW

In 1929, famous New York stockbroker Bill Wilson crashes along with the stock market and becomes a hopeless drunk. Dr. Bob Smith, a surgeon from Ohio, has also been an alcoholic for 30 years, often going into the operating room with a hangover.

Through an astonishing series of events, Bill and Bob meet and form a relationship, each helping the other to stay sober. BILL W. AND DR. BOB is the amazing and often humorous story of the two men who pioneered Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as the story of their wives who founded Al-Anon.

The play artfully illustrates Bill and Bob's journey from the pain and isolation of alcoholism to the hope and inspiration they find in sobriety and helping others. The play originally opened Off-Broadway at the New World Stages to outstanding critical acclaim.

THE TEAM BEHIND THE SHOW

Playwrights - Stephen Bergman and Janet Surrey Producer and Director - Ronnie Marmo
Assistant Director - Janelle Marmo
Lighting Design - Mathew Richter

THE PRODUCTION IS DOUBLE-CAST

Performance Schedule
Fridays 8pm & Saturdays 3pm
Cast: Michael Rubenstone, Daniel T. McCann, Lisa LoCicero, Joyce Fidler, Paul S. & Kimberly Demarse

Saturdays 8pm & Sundays 2pm 
Cast: Steven R. O'Brien, Steve Gelder, Kieren van den Blink, Caron Strong, Jon Luke Thomas & Danielle Montezionos

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

BILL W. AND DR. BOB

Opening February 17th. Running through April 9th.
Theatre 68 Arts Complex - The Beckett at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA. 91601 Tickets are $35. Running time is 120 minutes.
For reservations, www.billwanddrbobonstage.com or www.Theatre68.com

GROUP REQUESTS: For groups of 15 or more and/or to request flyers for distribution, please contact theatre68@gmail.com.




