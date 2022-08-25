BHERC to Present First Health Matters Film Screening And Panel During 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace

The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center will welcome an incredible lineup of Films, Filmmakers and Healthcare Professionals to the stage of speakers for their 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference: "SUPLLEMENTALLY": Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe: Recovery, Healing, Hope, Reimage, taking place August 27, 2022, Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA., 90045 and virtually.

Just-announced special experts:

* Dr. Denese O. Shervington, is the author of Healing Is the Revolution, a guide to healing from



-- historical, intergenerational, interpersonal and community trauma. She also hosts the

-- podcast Healing is the Revolution in which her guests share and explore their healing journey through their traumas.

* Dr. Clyde Glenn, As the President and CEO of Rehoboth in Ridgeland, Mississippi, his mission is to assist clients in leading balanced, wholesome, and productive lives through compassionate, patient-centered psychiatric care, utilizing approaches that integrate body, mind, and spirit.

* Tia Delaney, MSN-Ed, RN, CCM Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion | Alzheimer's Association, California Southland as the director of DEI and brain health for the Alzheimer's Association Ms. Delaney specializes in behavioral health, public health, and delivery-system reform.

* Dr. Stephanie A. Patterson, JD, DNP, MBA, MPA, MSN, RN-BC, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC, PHNDNP Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner is a passionate mental health care provider who provides compassionate mental health care nationally.

* Dr. Peter Morante DNP, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC, LNC, PMH-BC, GERO-BC, MS-BC provides mental health care and teaches mental health advanced practitioners. He is dedicated to increasing the number of mental health professionals across the globe.

During the Black Hollywood Education Resource Center's Annual film festival, we will bring together a distinguished group of mental health experts, affiliates, peers, providers, government officials, media, and key stakeholders to talk about what it means to recover mentally from the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to see the increasing number of people experiencing anxiety, depression, psychosis, loneliness, suicide, mass shootings and other mental health concerns these past two years, in addition to the largest number of opioid deaths in our history.

The historical landscape and experience of mental health among the African American Community has and remains to be characterized by current and unresolved trauma and violence. To address the impact of mental and brain health in diverse and marginalized communities across the globe, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center will also present its first Health Matters Film Block, featuring films focused on mental health. "This year's films will help us reimage therapeutic treatments and models of mental health care and to determine ways that we can adequately address the complex challenges of mental illness in marginalized communities, which accounts for approximately one-third of mental illness globally", stated Dr. Shirley Evers-Manly, Dean and Professor, Alcorn State University, who will moderate the session.

During the festival and beyond, participants will discuss alternative ways to heal from trauma and explore the intersecting equity issues that exist. These events unequally affect many African Americans, communities of color and marginalized communities the most, placing them more at risk of a mental health crisis.

These circumstances call for radical change in the paradigm and practices of mental health care, including improving standards of clinician training, and revisioning current models of mental health care delivery. Upon completion of this conference, participants will enhance their knowledge of evidence-based practices to improve the behavioral and clinical skills of nurses, social workers, and other health care professionals who care for persons and families of all ages and cultural / socioeconomic status living with mental illness across the globe through the lens of film and the sound of music.

REGISTRATION AND TICKETS

Event registration is available online at https://bherc.org/bherc-health-matters/

In Person Registration

$50.00- General Admission (4 CEU Credits & Breakfast) | $20.00- Student / Senior(Breakfast)

Live Virtual Attendance

$30.00- General Admission (4 CEU Credits) | $25.00- General Admission | $20.00- Student/Senior

Virtual Attendance

$30.00- General Admission (4 CEU Credits) | $25.00- General Admission | $20.00- Student/Senior

About Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center

Founded in 1996, by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

