BELA LUGOSI MEETS EDNA SAINT VINCENT MILLAY Comes to the Broadwater Black Box in June

Bela Lugosi Meets Edna Saint Vincent Millay, starring Rose London, written by Jordan R.Young, and directed by Christine Cummings, is coming to the Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

Preview on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances on Sunday, June 15 at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 28 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Famed actor Bela Lugosi (1882-1956) and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and playwright Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892-1950) had a number of things in common: Both achieved international recognition during their lifetimes for their respective artistic endeavors, both were charismatic, both had active romantic lives, both were prominent social activists, and both struggled with drug addiction at the end of their lives.

So, what happens when Bela meets Edna? And what happens when the show's narrator, Rose London, is commissioned by iconic 1960s TV star Bettye Ackerman (1924-2006) to write a solo performance piece in which Bettye will portray Edna on stage, to be helmed by prolific director Ted Post (1918-2013)?

Well, we'll tell you....

