BEFOK (OR THE DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO IMPRESS IÑÁRRITU) Hits Hollywood Fringe This June

Alejandro González Iñárritu's movies mean a lot to both Asta Leigh and her new, force of nature character Lola Luvv. Lola makes her debut in the World Premiere solo show BEFOK (Or The Desperate Attempt to Impress Iñárritu) performing at the Black Box Theater at The Broadwater this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The show is truly "befok," an Afrikaans word that can mean a number of things: crazy, awesome, angry, cool, not right-in-the-head. For anyone who has pursued a career in Hollywood, it's a word with which they can identify...and it certainly applies to Lola.

In BEFOK, South African born Lola Luvv swore she'd be a world-renowned actress by the age of forty, but that's in seven days and she's no closer to her goal than when she moved to Hollywood. She still walks dogs and cleans up their monster shits. After catching a glimpse of Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu at the Alta Dena WholeFoods, Lola's convinced it's a sign she's destined to play the lead in his new TV show The One Percent. What follows is a manic ride of determination, desperation, ketamine, and chickens, where the only thing at stake...is her life.

"I was obsessed with the movies of Iñárritu," said Leigh. "And I used my experiences as an actress from out of the country living in Hollywood to create a web series called Dear Alejandro during the pandemic."

The web series became a pilot, which Leigh then planned as a multi-episode TV show. When Fringe came up, Leigh thought "why not see if I can write a one-woman show and find out if the protagonist and the story really connects with an audience?" Transforming the six-episode arc into a 60-minute solo show proved challenging for her and her director and Storycrafter, Fringe veteran Matt Ritchey (Blackboxing). Leigh wanted to make the show as cinematic as possible, as Lola is obsessed with Iñárritu, and so the pair worked on weaving in themes and ideas from his films into the show. A minimalist show in terms of set and costumes, the focus instead is on incorporating the audience itself into the storytelling, as well as Lola's big persona... with dancing, singing, comedy, music and most of all, heart.

Leigh is excited to share her work (and Lola!) with the Fringe community, especially after such a solitary time.

"Many of us during the pandemic felt isolated and alone and are still working through a whole lot of emotions from that time in our lives," Leigh said. "I think going on a journey with someone like Lola Luvv, who is deeply alone, can, in a way, be liberating. I think the recognition that you're not the only one feeling that way can bring people together. And, of course, I hope everyone laughs a lot and has a good time."

ACTOR/PRODUCER/WRITER BIO

Asta Leigh is an award winning actress. She began focusing on creating stories that inspire, educate, empower and bring new perspectives to audiences. On film, she's acted in and co-produced the award-winning Sand Angels, co-produced League of Legend Keepers and acted, produced, and starred in multi-award-winning Running on Empty. She wrote and directed the short film Perception and played a role in Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser's short film Heirloom. On stage, she has appeared in The Open Couple, Agamemnon, and The Odd Couple.

Matt Ritchey is a frequent Hollywood Fringe director whose original play Blackboxing (writer/performer) won six awards including "Best Cabaret/Variety" at the 2019 Fringe. He is the creator of Storycrafting, a coaching, coverage, and creative service which assists screenwriters, playwrights, and performers. His clients have won "Best Original Screenplay" at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival and played at the 2023 New York Theater Festival (storycrafting.biz). He holds a BFA in Acting from Tisch School of the Arts, a Certificate in Shakespeare from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and is a former Associate Producer at Director's Lab West. Recent directing credits include the sold-out hit Romeo and Juliet In Hell (writer/director) - nominated for four awards (including "Best Director") at the 2019 LA Valley Theater Awards; and Angel's Flight (writer/director) which won "Best Cabaret/Variety" at the 2016 Hollywood Fringe Festival and a "Best Director" nomination by Rogue Shakespeare Company. His mystery stage play Nevermore (writer) had its third production in Halloween of 2016, his film Poker Night (director) won "Best Comedy Short" at the Culver City Film Festival, and you can catch him on your TVs during commercial breaks calling for a Loan Falcon.

BEFOK (Or The Desperate Attempt to Impress Iñárritu)

Written and performed by Asta Leigh

Directed and Storycrafted by Matt Ritchey

DATES AND TIMES:

June 1 - 9:30 p.m.

June 5 - 8 p.m.

June 11 - 12:30 p.m.

June 14 - 8 p.m.

June 16 - 6:30 p.m.

June 18 - 2:30 p.m.

June 23 - 6:30 p.m.

June 24 - 8:30 p.m.

June 25 - 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

The Black Box at The Broadwater

6322 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKET PRICES:

$15