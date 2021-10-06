BE MORE CHILL Returns to Sutter Street This Month

Be More Chill returns to the Sutter Street Theatre stage this month. The musical features Music & Lyrics by Joe Iconis, Book by Joe Tracz, and is based on the novel by Ned Vizzini. Directed by Alison Gilbreath, Musical Direction by David Williams, with Choreography by Alyssa Seeley.

Performances run October 16 - November 7.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager trying to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip," a pill-sized supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most. Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. When things with the SQUIP take an unexpected, darker turn, is Jeremy willing to lose his best friend, his crush, his classmates, and the whole world, all in an effort to be more chill?

Masks required.

Due to mature language and sexual references, Be More Chill is rated PG-13

For reservations please call (916) 353-1001.