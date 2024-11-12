BATSU! to Make Los Angeles Debut At The Bourbon Room In Hollywood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After electrifying audiences in New York City, Chicago, Edinburgh, and London, the hit comedy experience BATSU! is set to make its Los Angeles debut during a limited pop-up run at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

The West Coast run includes five performances from Wednesday, December 18, through Saturday, December 21, 2024. Come experience what Playbill says "is truly our favorite thing we've ever seen, anywhere."

"Bringing BATSU! to Hollywood is a milestone for us," said Jay Painter, Artistic Director. "The energy, creativity, and vibrant entertainment scene makes LA the perfect place for our show's West Coast debut."

BATSU! (罰 or ばつ), the Japanese word for penalty, is the foundation of this exhilarating show. Four comedic warriors face off in hilarious challenges where the losers receive electric shocks, get paintballs fired at them, and endure other jaw-dropping punishments.

Tickets for the BATSU! LA run will go on sale on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Show Dates & Times:

December 18, Wednesday: 7:00 PM

December 19, Thursday: 7:00 PM

December 20, Friday: 7:00 PM

December 21, Saturday: 7:00 PM & 10:00 PM

BATSU! Los Angeles features a team of a dozen new and longstanding ensemble members, including Whit Baldwin, Kelsey Blackwell, Chrissie Kahler, Paris Kylil, Jay Painter, Eric Robinson, Noriko Sato, Joe Tex, Jessica Twilight, and Brian "Bu-Chan" Walters. Heather Shields is the Executive Producer.

The BATSU! team will also reunite with two West Coast collaborators: Lloyd Ahlquist and Luis Jimenez.

Ahlquist, also known as EpicLLOYD, recently completed a sold-out European tour for Epic Rap Battles of History -- a YouTube sensation with over 15 million subscribers. He is also one of the owners of West Side Comedy in Santa Monica and a founding member of the improv troupe Mission Improvable. Ahlquist was featured as a special guest for BATSU! NYC's 500th performance.

Jimenez an actor and comedian who has been featured in dozens of network TV appearances on HBO, CBS, ABC, Disney, NBC, and Nickelodeon. He was a company member of Face Off Unlimited (the comedy company behind BATSU!) before he moved to Los Angeles in 2010. Now, Jimenez is thrilled to join the team as a guest Comedy Warrior during the Hollywood pop-up run.

"Reuniting with my BATSU! family is beyond exciting," shared Luis Jimenez. "The show is hilarious, daring, and unpredictable. I know LA audiences will love it!"

Comments