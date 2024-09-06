BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY 6 Returns To Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballots Over Broadway is returning to Los Angeles for its sixth year September 28th!

The musical fundraiser will be hosted by Voice finalist (and viral video sensation) Chris Mann, and will feature performances Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom, Oscar winner Jim Rash, Drama Desk Award nominee Kerry O'Malley, Kevin Can F Himself star Eric Petersen, Grammy and Emmy winner Alisha Gaddis, American Idol breakout stars Tamyra Gray, Sabrina Sloan and Anthony Fedorov, internet sensation Broadway Barbara, It's Always Sunny's Ilana Cohn-Sullivan, and Broadway veterans MaryAnn Hu and Jennifer Paz, along comedy improv by Magic to Do.

The event will take place at 8 pm, September 28th in Hancock Park (Los Angeles), and tickets will benefit DemocraShe, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering diverse young women to become transformational leaders.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/ballots6.

