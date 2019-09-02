Award-winning Solo Show WILLY'S LIL VIRGIN QUEEN Comes To The Garage Theatre This Week

Producer Cat Elrod, presents award-Winning playwright and performer, Terra Taylor Knudson, (2017 Encore Producer's Award, 2005 Arts Professional of the Year, Long Beach Arts Council), and her solo show; Willy's Lil Virgin Queen fresh from the boards of the Santa Monica Playhouse to The Garage Theatre in Long Beach for very special three night engagement September 5th, 6th & 7th at 8:00pm.

Special 2-for-1 tickets are available Thursday night ONLY

with Promo Code: "twofer"

From the first moment she was introduced to Shakespeare as a child, Terra has been devoted to him. As her "longest and most successful love affair", Willy has influenced every aspect of her life from first loves and first heartaches to first auditions and first flights away from home. And, since adolescence the Bard has in ways both elemental and magnificent, infiltrated and informed her every move.



Willy's Lil Virgin Queen is an urgently-paced, seventy-five minute, hilarious and occasionally dark coming-of-age-story that dives deeply into the many roles that a woman plays on her road from girlhood to womanhood, and it does not shy away from the darker aspects of finding one's own purpose in a world that tells girls to shut-up and look pretty.



And through it, Terra illuminates her personal journey to discover inner strength, triumph over tragedy and find her true power through the words of her truest love; William Shakespeare.

In a Man's World, Queen's Must Rule!

As was true in the days of the original Virgin Queen Elizabeth, in a man's world it takes a woman to rule herself. And in Willy's Lil Virgin Queen, one woman in particular learns that within the heart of every woman, of every person, there is a queen.

Whether Shakespeare Scholar or Nervous Newbie, Willy is For You!

Think you don't "get" Shakespeare? "Thee's" and "Thou's" got you down? Never fear! There is something for everyone in this madcap, comic romp about a girl and her Bard. No prior love of Shakespeare required. (The rest is just much ado about nothing.)



Details:

Willy's Lil Virgin Queen

Written & Performed by Terra Taylor Knudson

Developed with & Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Produced by Cat Elrod & Olio Theatre Works



Performances:

Thursday, September 5th at 8:00pm

Friday, September 6th at 8:00pm

Saturday, September 7th at 8:00pm



Ticket Price: $20

*Special 2 for 1 Tickets on Thursday, Sept 5th ONLY with Code: "twofer"



All shows performed at The Garage Theatre in Long Beach

251 E. 7th St., Long Beach, CA 90813

(562) 433-8337



*Street Parking Available

"Limited Seating. Buy Tickets ONLINE Today!









