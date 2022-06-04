Award-Winning Japanese Director Akiko Izumitani's YAE: BLIND SAMURAI WOMAN as Official Selection for DANCES WITH FILMS

The film stars Masa Kanome (Austin Powers, Goldmember), Yuwi Kim (The Music Box) and Nobuaki Shimamoto (Hecksaw Ridge.) Written by Akiko Izumitani and James "Doc" Mason.

Alliance of Women Directors (AWD) Member Akiko Izumitani is a female writer/director born and raised in Japan. Akiko first earned recognition through her feature-length documentary, Silent Shame (2010). The film won numerous awards worldwide, including Best Feature in the Beijing Movie Festival, and has a screening at an Oscar Qualified film festival. The film was sold to several territories including China and Denmark.

Akiko also directed Kung Fu Date, which won the Remi Award at the Houston Film Festival, and Sukiyaki with Love (Semi-Finalist of NBC Universal Shortcuts). Her action short film, The Other Side won The Best Short Film at Sacramento Asian Film Festivaland ECA Award by ICG and had a screening sponsored by ICG at the DGA.

While Izumitani was working for 20th Century FOXas a project manager, she also studied screenwriting, taught man-to-man by Monte Merrick (Writer of Mr. Baseball and Memphis Belle), and Jonathan Tsuneishi (A script analyst at 20 Century Fox.)

Akiko Izumitani was selected as one of the top rising Asian American filmmakers in 2013. She is represented by Espada PR & Entertainment.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TRAILER FOR: Yae: Blind Japanese Woman