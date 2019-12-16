Attend A RECKLASS CHRISTMAS IN LA LA LAND With Scottie Jeanette & The Transgender Chorus Of LA

Saturday, December 21st, 5 PM at the Maxwell House in Pasadena Chef Chandra Gilbert will serve up Scottie Jeanette's Recklass Christmas menu in an elegant evening of holiday entertainment.

The finale of the 2019 leg of the Recklass Coast2Coast Tour will be a Holiday Spectacular! Chef Chandra Gilbert will serve up Scottie Jeanette's Recklass Christmas menu in an elegant evening of holiday entertainment.

The Transgender Chorus of Los Angeles will sing carols and author Scottie Jeanette Madden will sign books and it's rumored that Santa Claus may start their West Coast delivery mission a little early. Tickets include a signed copy of Recklass in the Kitchen, dinner with wine, and dessert! A portion of the evenings proceeds will go to Western Justice Center and the Transgender Chorus of LA.

Donations start at $75.00 per person. Reservations are required! More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/455024818534002/.





