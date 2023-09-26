Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center Celebrates Golden Anniversary With a Gala in November

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center will celebrate its golden anniversary with a gala, Rhythms of Resilience: Honoring 50 Years of Ashkenaz on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 6 p.m. Rhythms of Resilience will celebrate 50 incredible years of the historic venue serving thousands of community members through music and dance. Funds raised from the event will support Ashkenaz's efforts towards promoting traditional folks and international music, supporting artists, and reaching new community members while keeping the venue accessible to everyone who loves music and dancing. Tickets, starting at $100, are available now and can be purchased online at ashkenaz.com.

“We've celebrated the history of Ashkenaz throughout this year, and now we are excited to come together for a unique evening that will help shape the future of this special Berkeley institution, which has provided a gathering space for the community to enjoy music and dance,” said Sarah Travis, Executive Director. “This gala will be an exciting, heartfelt time to welcome our friends, artists, board and staff to celebrate the legacy of Ashkenaz.”

The lineup and a collection of auction items will be announced at a later date.

Throughout 2023, Ashkenaz has celebrated fifty years of being a home for music and dance for the Berkeley Community. Throughout 2023, its 50th Golden Anniversary was celebrated with special events and programming. The venue has also produced a custom “Ashkenaz Cellars” 50th Anniversary Wine, in partnership with Covenant Winery, which can be purchased by the bottle for $50 at Ashkenaz.

About Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center

Ashkenaz is an internationally recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit music and culture venue that specializes in presenting live world and roots music. People of all ages, cultures, and lifestyles come together at Ashkenaz for music and dance programs that include African, Balkan, Brazilian, Cajun/Zydeco, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Reggae, and American roots from Bluegrass to Swing, and more. Ashkenaz presents nightly live music, dance, and movement classes, workshops, programs for children, and benefit shows.