Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center Celebrates Golden Anniversary With a Gala in November

The event is on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 6 p.m. 

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center Celebrates Golden Anniversary With a Gala in November

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center will celebrate its golden anniversary with a gala, Rhythms of Resilience: Honoring 50 Years of Ashkenaz on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 6 p.m. Rhythms of Resilience will celebrate 50 incredible years of the historic venue serving thousands of community members through music and dance. Funds raised from the event will support Ashkenaz's efforts towards promoting traditional folks and international music, supporting artists, and reaching new community members while keeping the venue accessible to everyone who loves music and dancing. Tickets, starting at $100, are available now and can be purchased online at ashkenaz.com.  

“We've celebrated the history of Ashkenaz throughout this year, and now we are excited to come together for a unique evening that will help shape the future of this special Berkeley institution, which has provided a gathering space for the community to enjoy music and dance,” said Sarah Travis, Executive Director. “This gala will be an exciting, heartfelt time to welcome our friends, artists, board and staff to celebrate the legacy of Ashkenaz.”

The lineup and a collection of auction items will be announced at a later date.

Throughout 2023, Ashkenaz has celebrated fifty years of being a home for music and dance for the Berkeley Community. Throughout 2023, its 50th Golden Anniversary was celebrated with special events and programming. The venue has also produced a custom “Ashkenaz Cellars” 50th Anniversary Wine, in partnership with Covenant Winery, which can be purchased by the bottle for $50 at Ashkenaz.

About Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center

Ashkenaz is an internationally recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit music and culture venue that specializes in presenting live world and roots music. People of all ages, cultures, and lifestyles come together at Ashkenaz for music and dance programs that include African, Balkan, Brazilian, Cajun/Zydeco, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Reggae, and American roots from Bluegrass to Swing, and more. Ashkenaz presents nightly live music, dance, and movement classes, workshops, programs for children, and benefit shows.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Rubicon Theatre Launches 25th Season With THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Photo
Rubicon Theatre Launches 25th Season With THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Rubicon Theatre will launch its 25th Anniversary Season, entitled TRULY YOURS, with The Fountain Theatre’s acclaimed West Coast Premiere production of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT running October 4 - 21, 2023. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

2
Broadways Pamela Winslow Kashani Brings Cabaret To Hollywood Featuring SUPERHEROES IN LOVE Photo
Broadway's Pamela Winslow Kashani Brings Cabaret To Hollywood Featuring SUPERHEROES IN LOVE!

Broadway luminary Pamela Winslow Kashani presents CHANGE HAPPENS, an autobiographical cabaret featuring soul-stirring music, humor, and personal stories.

3
Interview: A Most Amiable Joint Effort of James G. Hirsch & Robert A. Papazian to Crea Photo
Interview: A Most Amiable Joint Effort of James G. Hirsch & Robert A. Papazian to Create LOVE AMONG THE RUINS

James G. Hirsch & Robert A. Papazian’s Love Among the Ruins begins its limited engagement at the El Portal Theatre October 8, 2023 (with previews starting October 6th). Michael Arabian directs the stellar cast of JoBeth Williams and Peter Strauss. After decades in successful careers in television, Love Among the Ruins marks James and Robert’s initial foray into theatre.

4
Robbie Bryans Powerful Magical Realism Drama PURGYS Continues To Touch Audiences And Sell- Photo
Robbie Bryan's Powerful Magical Realism Drama PURGY'S Continues To Touch Audiences And Sell-Out Festival Venues

A mystical short film, 'Purgy's,' directed by Robbie Bryan, continues to touch audiences and sell-out festival venues. Explore themes of loss, forgiveness, and moving on, along with subplots addressing parental approval and the consequences of hate crimes.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family-A New Musical Comedy
Lewis Family Playhouse (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Slight Ache
Odyssey Theatre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Henry Winkler
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Certain Death and Other Considerations
Atwater Village Theatre (9/24-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/21-3/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Measure STILL for Measure
Boston Court Performing Arts Center-Mainstage (9/07-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room Service
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (8/11-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You