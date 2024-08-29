Applications Now Open for Brand Associates 2025 Dance Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brand Associates Dance Series, a beloved cultural tradition that began in the 1960s, is now accepting applications for its 2025 season. This esteemed series showcases top dance companies from Southern California, performing site-specific work in unique, non-traditional outdoor spaces around Brand Library & Art Center.

The Dance Series is curated by Jamie Nichols, a highly regarded dancer, choreographer and Artistic Director of the contemporary dance company Fast Feet (1980-2003). Ms. Nichols, a recipient of six Lester Horton Dance Awards and the prestigious Furthering the Visibility of Dance Award from the Dance Resource Center of LA, brings her extensive expertise to the series. With a decade-long tenure as Executive Producer of Celebrate Dance at the Alex Theatre, she has presented 70 dance companies and continues to make significant contributions to the dance community through her teaching and curatorial work.

Selected dance companies will receive an honorarium provided by the Brand Associates and will be required to attend a mandatory photoshoot at Brand Library & Art Center, scheduled for January/February 2025. Performances are scheduled for Saturdays in May 2025.

Applications are open now through September 30, 2024. Dance companies with at least 5 years experience and diverse backgrounds who present innovative, site-specific, outdoor dance programs suitable for all ages are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information and to submit an application, please visit: BrandLibrary.org/Dance-Series-Application.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL