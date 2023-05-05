Antaeus Theatre Company Reveals 2023-24 Season

Four directors who have helmed some of Antaeus Theatre Company's most acclaimed productions will take on a mix of modern and classic theater as part of the company's upcoming season. Subscriptions are now on sale at antaeus.org for the 2023-24 Antaeus season of four exciting plays.



The season kicks off in October with the world premiere of SHE by Los Angeles-based playwright Marlow Wyatt. Desperate to escape small-town life, 13-year old SHE is forced to face the harsh realities of adult life when she's offered a rare opportunity to attend a prestigious boarding school. Andi Chapman (Antaeus productions of Native Son and The Abuelas) directs this uplifting, lyrical tale about a young woman discovering that the small town she was so desperate to escape is filled with the very people who give her wings to fly. SHE is the recipient of the second annual Los Angeles New Play Project (LANPP) grant, designed to contribute to excellence in playwriting to the Los Angeles theater community and encourage the production of exciting, untried plays. (October 20 through November 20, 2023; previews begin October 15.)



Winter of 2024 appropriately delivers The Winter's Tale, William Shakespeare's sweeping romance of passion and forgiveness. Director Elizabeth Swain (last season's Hamlet) brings her vast knowledge of the canon to tackling the timely question, "How do you forgive the unforgivable?" When Polixenes, King of Bohemia, falsely accuses his wife of an affair with his best friend, he sets into motion a series of events that catapult two kingdoms into disarray. (February 9 through March 11, 2024; previews begin February 4.)



In the spring, Antaeus explores the heart and passion of a woman - and a marriage - in crisis with Nora, an adaptation by legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman of Henrik Ibsen's 1879 masterpiece, A Doll's House. Cameron Watson (Top Girls, Picnic, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Little Foxes) directs. On Christmas Eve, Nora Helmer, whose world is built entirely around her domineering husband, must confront blackmail, financial ruin, the consequences of her past actions, and the unsettling truth about her life. (April 26 through May 26, 2024; previews begin April 21.)



Closing out the season with a burst of hilarity, Gregg T. Daniel (Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White) directs The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde's "Trivial Comedy for Serious People," with its sparkling wit, quotable lines and unforgettable characters. When bachelors Jack and Algernon both create alter egos named "Earnest," the lies quickly spiral into chaos, cucumber sandwiches and Victorian handbags. (July 19 through August 19, 2024; previews begin July 14.)



"This upcoming season is full of exciting storytelling, powerful characters and themes that leap through time," said artistic director Bill Brochtrup and producing executive director Ana Rose O'Halloran. "We think there is something for everyone, and we can't wait to share these four productions with our community next season."



Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.



For more information about Antaeus Theatre Company and the 2022-23 season, call 818-506-5436 or visit online at antaeus.org.