An Astounding Blend Of Chinese History And Folk Art --THE PEKING ACROBATS Will Defy Gravity At The McCallum

The Peking Acrobats is a troupe of China's most gifted tumblers, contortionists, jugglers, cyclists, and gymnasts, complemented by live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments. The McCallum Theatre is proud to welcome back The Peking Acrobats for a performance on Sunday, January 19, at 3:00 pm. Since their debut in 1986, The Peking Acrobats have redefined the perceptions of Chinese acrobatics with their amazing contortion, flexibility, and control.

The Peking Acrobats' ability to perform the astounding is rooted in centuries of Chinese history and folk art. Records of acrobatic acts at court can be found as early as the Ch'in Dynasty (221-207 B.C.). According to Fu Qifeng, author of Chinese Acrobatics Through the Ages, acrobatics originated from daily lives, drawing experiences in work, war, and sacrificial rites. Acrobatics became widespread during the Warring States Period in China (475-221 B.C.). During the Han Dynasty (207 B.C.-220 A.D.), acrobatics flourished and were incorporated into court entertainments

The Peking Acrobats have played to sold-out houses around the world and earned rave reviews during their previous theater tours. An engagement on Broadway in New York City made headlines with three sold-out weeks.

The Peking Acrobats have appeared on numerous television shows and specials, including NBC'sRing in the New Year holiday special, Nickelodeon's Unfabulous and Ellen's Really Big Show hosted by Ellen Degeneres. The Acrobats set the world record for the Human Chair Stack on Fox's Guinness Book Primetime when they balanced six people atop six chairs-without safety nets. The Peking Acrobats also appeared in the hit film Ocean's Eleven. Qin Shaobo, an Acrobat alumnus, appeared in two sequels, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, as well as the women-focused continuation/sequel, Ocean's 8, in 2018.

The Peking Acrobats continue to be on the cutting edge of technology. During their 25th Silver Anniversary Tour in 2011, the company was filmed with five cameras, in 3-D format, for NBC/Comcast Communications for their 3-D channel. By presenting their ancient art form in 3-D technology, they became the first acrobatic ensemble of their kind to do so and elevated their craft to new heights.

Tickets for these performances are priced at $65, $45 and $25. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





