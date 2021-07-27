American Cinema Editors to Present the 72nd Annual Ace Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors announced today that the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in film and television, will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The event will be held at the brand-new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. ACE is planning an in-person, black-tie affair adhering to all COVID safety protocols. The 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards took place in a virtual ceremony due to the pandemic.

"We are so pleased to bring our ceremony to the newly minted Academy Museum and celebrate the incredible achievements in film and TV editing of the year in a one-of-a-kind environment that celebrates the history of cinema," stated ACE president Kevin Tent, ACE. "We are looking forward to celebrating in person but will, of course, continue to watch the COVID situation very closely and adjust as needed."

The awards ceremony will unveil winners for outstanding editing in 14 categories of film and television including:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)Best Edited Animated Feature FilmBest Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical)Best Edited Documentary (Feature)Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or SpecialBest Edited Comedy Series for Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Drama Series for Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for TelevisionBest Edited Non-Scripted SeriesAnne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Three special honors will be handed out that evening including two Career Achievement recipients presented to film editors of outstanding merit and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor presented to a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Honorary award recipients will be announced later this year.