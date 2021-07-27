Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Cinema Editors to Present the 72nd Annual Ace Eddie Awards

The ACE Eddie Awards annually recognizes outstanding editing in film and television.

Jul. 27, 2021  

American Cinema Editors announced today that the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in film and television, will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The event will be held at the brand-new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. ACE is planning an in-person, black-tie affair adhering to all COVID safety protocols. The 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards took place in a virtual ceremony due to the pandemic.

"We are so pleased to bring our ceremony to the newly minted Academy Museum and celebrate the incredible achievements in film and TV editing of the year in a one-of-a-kind environment that celebrates the history of cinema," stated ACE president Kevin Tent, ACE. "We are looking forward to celebrating in person but will, of course, continue to watch the COVID situation very closely and adjust as needed."

The awards ceremony will unveil winners for outstanding editing in 14 categories of film and television including:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical)
Best Edited Documentary (Feature)
Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)
Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special
Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television
Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television
Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television
Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Three special honors will be handed out that evening including two Career Achievement recipients presented to film editors of outstanding merit and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor presented to a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Honorary award recipients will be announced later this year.

Submission deadlines and film/TV eligibility dates will be announced soon. For more information, please visit the ACE web site.


