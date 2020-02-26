Amazing Vocalese And Astounding Harmony! The MANHATTAN TRANSFER Will Raise The Roof At The McCallum

Known for amazing harmony and versatility, incorporating pop, jazz, R&B, rock and roll, swing, symphonic and a cappella music, The Manhattan Transfer will perform at the McCallum Theatre at 8:00 pm, Saturday, March 21. The show is made possible through the generosity of Harold Matzner. The Manhattan Transfer has become a cornerstone of contemporary music. Originally launched by Tim Hauser in 1969, the group consisted of Hauser, Alan Paul, Janis Siegel and Laurel Masse in 1972. Cheryl Bentyne joined the group in 1979 after Laurel Masse left following a car accident-and that lineup would perform together for some 35 years.

The group made its recording debut on Atlantic Records with its self-titled album in 1975. Known primarily as an East Coast cult act, the group expanded its following by starring in their own 1975 CBS variety series. The Manhattan Transfer garnered international popularity when "Chanson D'Amour" from the 1976 Coming Out album became a No. 1 hit in Europe.

One of the co-writers on The Junction-the group's newest album, released in 2018, which draws inspiration in part from The Transfer's classic 1975 version of Glenn Miller's "Tuxedo Junction"-is the group's new member, bass vocalist Trist Curless. Curless began subbing on the road for the late band founder Tim Hauser in 2013, officially joining after Hauser's passing in late 2014.

Welcoming Curless-a founding member of famed Los Angeles a cappella group m-pact-to the fold, Janis Siegel (alto), Alan Paul (tenor) and Cheryl Bentyne (soprano) are embracing a new dynamic and fresh possibilities for their legendary sound that artfully incorporates his low range into their established blend. The Junction, dedicated to the memory of Hauser, was produced by another master vocalist, five-time Grammy winner Mervyn Warren.

"The concept of The Junction is that this is a special meeting place, a junction of merging our 4 1/2-decade musical legacy with something new," Paul said. "It wasn't exactly a seamless transition, because Tim is irreplaceable, and he and Trist are very different singers. We weren't looking to replace Tim's unique personality, but found in Trist someone who could add a new element to the group, and take care of the bottom of the quartet with his true bass."

While The Manhattan Transfer is renowned for spectacular re-imaginings of classics like "Java Jive," "Birdland," "The Boy From New York City," "Twilight Zone," "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square" and "Route 66," one of the group's most-acclaimed albums was 1991's The Offbeat of Avenues, which featured numerous group originals amidst the cover songs. In many ways, The Junction harkens back to that approach, with members of the group writing or co-writing five songs.

Defying easy genre categorizations, The Manhattan Transfer became the first act to win Grammy Awards in both the pop and jazz categories in the same year (1981): Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Boy From New York City," and Best Jazz Performance Duo or Group for "Until I Met You (Corner Pocket)."

In 1985, the album Vocalese made history by earning a whopping 12 Grammy nominations.Vocalese earned two Grammys: Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo or Group, and Best Vocal Arrangement for Two or More Voices, for "Another Night in Tunisia" (won by Bentyne and Bobby McFerrin). This album, which featured jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Ron Carter, and the Count Basie Orchestra, changed the perception of The Manhattan Transfer from superstar pop artists to formidable jazz singers.

www.manhattantransfer.net

Tickets for this performance are priced at $85, $65 and $45. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories