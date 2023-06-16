Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, Pacifico Dance Company And DJ Boris Ponce to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada Alternativa and The Music Center will present Tropicaliente Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, Pacifico Dance Company and DJ Boris Ponce on July 8, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Amandititita is a Mexican cumbia singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of the late Mexican rock/folk icon Rodrigo Gonzalez. Amandititita has carved out a name for herself as a performer of what she called 'AnarCumbia', a style said to be entirely urban and a blend of rock, reggae, rap, and traditional Mexican cumbia.

El Conjunto Nuevo Ola is a five-man luchador masked group from Mexico City that started in 2012, who in 2023 added a female lead singer to amplify their mission.

Their mission is simple: bring flavor and get people to dance to the rhythm of cumbia, mixing new wave, rock and disco sounds into hits from various iconic groups like La Sonora Dinamita, to the late Chico Che & Rigo Tovar.

Pacifico Dance Company is a Los Angeles-based Pacífico Dance Company has been thrilling audiences with its unique blend of modern and traditional dance for nearly twenty years.

The internationally acclaimed company has performed for audiences throughout the United States and Asia since 1992. With some 40 dancers and musicians, they pride themselves on educating culturally diverse communities.

DJ Boris Ponce is a content creator and director of the music portal GaleriaAlternativa.com. He has participated in a number of programs and productions for different media in Mexico and the United States.

At this moment, he hosts two radio programs for ElBoton.com: "Helado POP" on Super Estrella and "Hoyo Funky" on La Tocada Alternativa. His taste and extensive experience in Spanish music makes him one of the most fun personalities of the Rock scene for our language in Los Angeles.

Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, Pacifico Dance Company and DJ Boris Ponce are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057