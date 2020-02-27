Alvin Ailey's AILEY REVEALED Tour Makes A Stop At The McCallum WIth Its Excellence In Dance Artistry

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is continuing its "Ailey Revealed" season during a 21-city North American tour-including a stop at the McCallum Theatre at 8:00pm, Wednesday, March 25. Led by artistic director Robert Battle, Ailey's 32 renowned dancers will elevate a legacy of innovation and excellence in artistry with diverse works by pre-eminent choreographers, including world premieres that shine a spotlight on social issues, new productions, returning favorites, and timeless treasures by Alvin Ailey.

"It is my pleasure to bring the unique perspectives of so many important choreographers to stages across the country, including the powerful voices of Donald Byrd examining the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, and resident choreographer Jamar Roberts creating an ode to all those impacted by gun violence," Battle said. "I know the brilliance of Ailey's dancers will bring audiences to their feet as they continue to further Alvin Ailey's legacy of holding up a mirror to society while uplifting hearts and minds with their unparalleled artistry. I also look forward to working with the incomparable Matthew Rushing, whose storied history with Ailey begins a new chapter during his first tour as associate artistic director."

World premieres taking center stage include celebrated choreographer Donald Byrd'sGreenwood, an enlightening ensemble work drawing on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre as a source. With music by Israeli violist and composer Emmanuel Witzthum, Greenwood navigates through one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history and explores the story through the different lenses of those who were affected.

Ailey dancer and first-ever resident choreographer Jamar Roberts' world premiere Ode is a powerful and poetic meditation on the beauty and delicacy of life in a time of growing gun violence. Like his critically-acclaimed Members Don't Get Weary (2017), Ode features Robert's own costume designs for the cast of six and is set to a jazz score-Don Pullen's "Suite (Sweet) Malcolm (Part 1 Memories and Gunshots)." It is the first in a series of three works he will be creating after stepping into the new role of resident choreographer.

In addition to other new performances, as well as returning favorites, Alvin Ailey's American masterpiece Revelations will reach all cities on the North American tour. Since its creation in 1960, Revelations has inspired generations through its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring spirituals. Springing from Ailey's childhood memories of growing up in the south and attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, Revelations pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the African-American and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition.Revelations has been performed as part of the opening ceremonies of the 1968 Olympics, for six sitting presidents at various events, at the inaugurations of Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, and at the White House Dance Series: A Tribute to Judith Jamison, presented by then-First Lady Michelle Obama. Acknowledging its lasting significance after five decades, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing the artistic and cultural contributions of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the 50th Anniversary of the first performance of Revelations.

Tickets for this performance are priced at $120, $90 and $70. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





