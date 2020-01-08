All The Way West Productions to Pay Tribute to Toni Morrison and Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of 'The Bluest Eye'

The Toni Morrison Tribute Gala and production of The Bluest Eye will light up the Hudson Backstage Theatre on Friday, January 24. Following the theatrical adaptation, join playwright Lydia R. Diamond, Actor Obba Babatundé, Actress Ann Marie Johnson, and Director Bernadette Speakes for an intimate discussion of Mrs. Morrison and her work. Appetizers, dessert, & wine reception immediately following.

A haunting and tragic portrait of a black girl's coming of age in the racially turbulent 1940s. With rich language and bold vision, this powerful adaptation of an American classic explores the crippling toll that a legacy of racism has taken on a community, a family, and an innocent girl.

"I want to make a statement about the damage that internalized racism can do to the most vulnerable member of a community-a young girl. At the same time, I do not want to dehumanize the people who wound this girl, because that would simply repeat their mistake. Also, I want to protect this girl from the weight of the novel's inquiry, and thus decided to tell the story from multiple perspectives. In this way, I shape a silence while breaking it, keeping the girl's dignity intact."-Toni Morrison

Tickets are $50 each and include the performance, Q. & A., and reception. To purchase tickets go to www.eventbrite.com

All The Way West Productions, Inc is the first theatre company devoted to produce plays for Black History month. Mr. Harry V. Jones, Jr. wants to produce passionate and provocative plays that celebrate the multiplicity of the African American perspectives and identities. He wishes to create a treasured cultural experience for audiences of all ages and backgrounds allowing all to immerse into someone else's journey. His hope, the connection made on stage, will engage conversation and knowledge beyond the fourth wall.





