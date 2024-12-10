Alisan Porter and Friends Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Catalina Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Season 10 winner of NBC’s The Voice Alisan Porter, along with some of her most talented friends, will be Home for the Holidays at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Tuesday, December 10, at 8:30pm. Porter’s friends will include Scarlett Cherry (The Zodiac Show), singer/songwriter Aijia Grammer, The Voice winner Chris Mann, and singer/songwriter Kylie Rothfield. The evening will also feature a special appearance by LA Rams Defensive Tight End Kobie Turner. There will be lots of holiday songs as well as audience favorites from The Voice.



Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Alisan Porter could sing with perfect pitch when she was a baby. Born to a Broadway singer mom and rocker dad, she went from wowing America on Star Search at the age of five to starring in the 1991 John Hughes film classic Curly Sue. She has appeared on Broadway, starring in the first production of Footloose and the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line. She has released two solo albums, Alisan Porter (2009) and Who We Are (2014). In early 2016, a friend secretly submitted Porter to NBC’s The Voice. She made history on the show, winning Season 10 and becoming the first victor for a female coach representing “Team Christina Aguilera.” Porter then turned down a major label record contract to follow her heart as an independent artist. Exercising her robust voice, she has conjured a style steeped in booming gospel, soulful blues, and rock ‘n’ roll energy.



