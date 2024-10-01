Alexis Gay's UNPROFESSIONAL to be Presented at THE YARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE YARD will present Alexis Gay in Unprofessional on October 18th at 9:00pm and October 19th at 7:00pm. "Hey... do you have a minute?" Bad from your boyfriend but worse from your boss. From New York-based standup and viral video comedian-and former tech employee-Alexis Gay, "Unprofessional" is a comedy debut about working (or, uh, not working) in tech, and one very specific 4pm meeting on the second floor of a company we'll call... Redacted.

Fresh off a critically acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe and directed by NYC comedy-scene veteran Matt Gehring, this show explores making work your entire personality, going nowhere on the hedonic treadmill, and worrying so much about your LinkedIn profile that it lands you at the hair doctor.

Alexis Gay in Unprofessional plays The Yard (4319 Melrose Ave) on October 18th at 9:00pm and October 19th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $25. Tickets and information are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alexis-gay-unprofessional-tickets-1007249910597?aff=oddtdtcreator

MORE ABOUT ALEXIS GAY

Alexis Gay is a comedian and podcaster known for satirizing tech culture and her own neuroses. Her viral videos have received over 24mm views.

Alexis just returned from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her debut solo show, "Unprofessional", which received numerous four-star reviews and played to sold out audiences. Chortle, the leading UK comedy publication, called it "an entertaining and - ironically/appropriately - professional hour set in a world that's rarely covered in stand-up."

Across 106 episodes of her podcast, Non-Technical, she interviewed influential tech and business folks about everything except their resumes. Guests included entrepreneur MARK CUBAN, journalist Kara Swisher, and presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Alexis previously worked in the tech industry running Business Operations and Creator Partnerships at Patreon. She's been profiled by Fast Company, Nightline, Business Insider, SFGate, and CNBC.

Comments