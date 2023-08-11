Air Supply Dedicates Upcoming Hollywood Bowl Concert On September 3, 2023 To The Beatles

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the romantic rockers known internationally as Air Supply are dedicating their Hollywood Bowl concert on September 3rd, to the Beatles.

Coincidentally Graham and Russell were both inspired to perform music by witnessing the Beatles live in concert in 1964 during the height of Beatlemania.

As young teenagers, Graham witnessed the Fab Four in his hometown of Nottingham, England at the Odeon Cinema, and Russell experienced the frenzy at one of the concerts at Festival Hall in Melbourne, Australia.

Their individual Beatle experiences helped lead them to the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia, where the two music biz newbies bonded due in great part over their mutual experiences and admiration of The Beatles. They went on to form Air Supply and immediately gained success themselves with hit songs, opening for Rod Stewart on tour, sold-out concerts, and a thriving 48-year career (so far). They perform over 130 concerts per year around the world and are more popular than ever on tour.

Graham Russell explains, "I started writing poems as a child and then when I witnessed the Beatles on stage, because I had become such a fan, I said, 'Ok, I get it... this is what I want to do' and started putting my words to music and created my own songs, something I have done every day since."

Russell Hitchcock adds, "People told me I had a nice voice, but I never thought I would make a living from it until I met Graham. We realized we clicked in every way. He writes, arranges, and performs the songs, and I sing the songs. We are huge Beatles fans to this day and try to catch Sir Paul and Ringo's All Stars every chance we get."

Hitchcock continues, "We were both fortunate to see the Beatles in 1964 and know they performed at The Hollywood Bowl for their first time in '64. It took us 48 Years and over 5300 shows to get there and it's about time. No doubt, we will think about John, Paul, George, and Ringo that night. So, it will be our own personal dedication to the amazingly talented guys who inspired Air Supply the most. We are sharing the bill with Michael Bolton. We have shared shows with Michael before, so I know it will be wonderful."

A complete schedule of Air Supply tour dates available at AirSupplyMusic.com

The Hollywood Bowl is one of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2023 the venue was named the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year at the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 15 previous times. The Hollywood Bowl was also named Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards as well as Top Amphitheater at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

