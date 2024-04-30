Marvel Studios' INFINITY SAGA Concert Experience Premieres At The Hollywood Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience will be presented at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31.

Conducted by the LA Phil's Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the Infinity Saga Concert Experience features the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing the specially created score live to picture. This film concert event will transport audiences on a cinematic journey through the studio's first 23 films, weaving together the legendary characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into one story from an all-new perspective.

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience is part of the Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season, which was announced in February. Tickets are currently available to Hollywood Bowl subscribers and multi-show purchasers.

Single-show tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PT at the Hollywood Bowl hollywoodbowl.com. Fans who are part of the Marvel loyalty program will receive an email with a presale code to purchase tickets to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience before the single-show on sale for the general public beginning today, April 30 at 10 a.m. PT.

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience is a one-of-a-kind concert that brings together memorable events, themes and characters from the MCU. From “The Avengers” to “Iron Man,” “Black Panther,” “Black Widow,” “Thor,” “Captain America,” “Captain Marvel,” “The Hulk,” “Ant-Man,” and more, this unique concert journey celebrates the most beloved characters of the Infinity Saga.

The concert will take fans on a never-before-experienced film concert journey that showcases some of the most memorable moments from many of the biggest movies of this generation. The scores and songs of Marvels' Infinity Saga movies will be performed live, bringing together some of the most unforgettable moments of the franchise. This includes the iconic theme from “The Avengers” and the show-stopping "Portals" from “Avengers: Endgame,” creating an engaging and unforgettable experience. The show will also include stunning mapped projections on the Bowl shell, taking fans on an epic journey through the MCU.

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience has been more than a decade in the making and is a must-see for Marvel fans and cine-concert lovers across the globe.

For more information please visit: https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/2971/2024-08-30/marvel-studios-infinity-saga-concert-experience

TICKETING

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

• “Create Your Own” packages of three shows or more currently available

• The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single show ticket sales on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

