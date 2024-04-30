GRIT Comes to Hollywood Fringe in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRIT, a one-woman show written and performed by Lisa Natale delves into the evolution of her relationship with her body. The show is developed with & directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson and was recently awarded Best NY Premiere in the United Solo Festival. GRIT will have a run of three performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival: Wednesday, June 26, 8:45 PM; Thursday, June 27, 6:45 PM; and Sunday, June 30, 1:45 PM at the Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046.)

Tickets are $20 and available on the Hollywood Fringe Website.

Lisa’s journey has been infused with dance, music, and movement, allowing her to connect with her body and emotions and promoting personal growth and healing. Through multimedia and multiple characters, GRIT explores themes of domestic violence, sexual trauma and body image. From the world of stripping to becoming a fitness guru, this show “gives us a roadmap of how to persevere and fight the good fight to a life of fulfillment.” that can resonate with a wide audience. Will Lisa ignite her fire or crumble from shame?

"Lisa is funny and frank, insightful and wise, intensely honest and incredibly entertaining. Grit showcases her talents in writing and acting, but also in vulnerability. Without which no artist can truly communicate their story. And what an incredible story this is." - Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros

LISA NATALE BIO:

Born and raised in Tucson Arizona with New York City family roots, Lisa recently moved back to NY after 27 years in LA. The city that ignites her soul. Lisa is excited to join the Hollywood Fringe community and to be back at the Zephyr Theatre performing her one woman show Grit: One Woman’s Evolution From Chaos To Courage. Lisa first premiered Grit in the Solo Stars Series in December. She then went on to carry out her long held dream of performing in NY in the United Solo Festival off-Broadway on 42nd Street where she received an encore performance.

Grit reflects her own journey of resilience and transformation, and has been a passion project for over two decades.

Professionally and passionately, Lisa is a personal trainer and spin instructor for 25+ years. Her love of movement, music and dance has carried her throughout her life. She shares this purpose with others to empower those around her to let go and live their most authentic lives. http://www.lisanatale.me

Director, Developer, Jessica Lynn Johnson, STARS Co Executive Producer, is a published playwright, recipient of BEST NATIONAL SOLO ARTIST AWARD, Advisory Board Member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Co Executive Producer of the Joshua Tree Solo Theatre Festival, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo Studios International. Jessica has aided in the development, direction and producing of over 150 solo shows (and still going strong)! As a performer, Jessica has “edu-tained” international audiences touring her own one person shows ZE and OBLIVIOUS TO EVERYONE for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as TOP OF FRINGE, HFF ENCORE PRODUCER AWARDS, TVOLUTION BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE, LARRY CORNWALL AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE & several other accolades! Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival & Best Director of a Play by Broadway World 2023. Jessica is so honored to Co Produce the STARS Festival. For more info visit: http://www.SoaringSoloStudios.com

Heather Dowling, STARS Co Executive Producer & Soaring Solo Instructor, is an award-winning writer, actor and director. Heather brought to life 50 distinct characters in her critically acclaimed one-person shows, Unemployed. Finally. and Fertile. Both shows won the PRODUCERS’ ENCORE AWARDand were nominated for BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2015 and 2019. Both shows were selected for the prestigious L.A WOMEN’S THEATRE FESTIVAL and both were deemed BEST OF FEST at SOLOFEST, the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast. Unemployed was selected to be part of UNITED SOLO, the largest solo festival in the world, on 42nd Street in NYC. On the heels of her personal solo success, Heather started coaching for Soaring Solo Studios. She directed 5 shows that gathered 5 award nominations in the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival and one of the shows she directed and developed, Asexuality: A Solo Musical, won the TOP OF FRINGE and BEST PREMIERE. Learn more about Heather at HeatherDowling.com

