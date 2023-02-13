Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ada Vox Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club This Month

The performance is on Thursday, February 23, at 8:30pm.

Feb. 13, 2023  
Ada Vox Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club This Month

Paramount+ Queen of the Universe star and American Idol Season 16 finalist Ada Vox will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Thursday, February 23, at 8:30pm.

Accomplished vocalist, songwriter, drag queen, and bona fide provocateur Ada Vox returns to Hollywood to serenade and dazzle audiences with her new evening of music highlighting songs that she fell in love and out of love to. Currently on a West Coast tour, the Queen of the Universe star promises an evening of laughs, a few tears, and powerhouse singing! Audiences can expect to hear favorites from Queen of the Universe and American Idol like I'd Rather Go Blind, Creep, House of the Rising Sun, and more, plus hits recorded by icons like Queen, Nina Simone, Elton John, and Patti LaBelle. Vox stays humble and true to herself. As she told NewNowNext, "I know I'm here standing for something much bigger than just myself!"

Adam Sanders, better known as his drag persona Ada Vox, was a semi-finalist and Top 8 contestant on Season 16 of American Idol. Her appearance was a first for the show and Vox made history as the first Drag Queen ever to get all the way to the American Idol Top 8. She is an accomplished vocalist and songwriter, who has found success and pushed boundaries. Her remarkable performances weren't the only factors in her legacy on Idol - her voice for LGBTQ+ representation in media reverberates to this day. Joining the ranks of queer Idol contestants before her, Vox's uniquely glittery, dynamic presence sparked conversations about American households' readiness to see a drag performer on a mainstream television program. With a powerful voice influenced by the likes of Selena Quintanilla, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin, she has continued stunning crowds with her live performances, on tour, and as a frequent Pride Festival headliner. She cultivates a resounding sense of self-love, acceptance, and community in everything she does, lending her voice to numerous fundraisers and charity events including the Human Rights Campaign, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and as a guest performer for LipSync Idol, benefiting the WINGS Foundation.

Admission prices range from $25-$60 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Online purchases receive priority seating. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.




Clearglass Productions in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center has release production photos from the limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Cock by Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips. The production runs through March 4 only. Check out the photos here!
Playwright Lee Edward Colston II’s The First Deep Breath is receiving its west coast premiere at the Geffen Playhouse through March 5, 2023. Steve H. Broadnax III directs a most uniformly stellar cast of: Opa Adeyemo, playwright Lee Edward Colston II, Brandon Mendez Homer, Ella Joyce, Herb Newsome, Deanna Reed-Foster, Candace Thomas and Keith A. Wallace. Steve managed to find some off-time between rehearsals and shows to answer a few of my queries.
Alessandra Assaf, who enacts the Hollywood icon in 12 O’CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER, the play she has written with Michael Lorre, brings out all of the actress’s fire, charisma and messiness.
Theatre of NOTE starts the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) starring as “Nimrod” in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19 at Theatre of NOTE. Check out photos of the production here!

