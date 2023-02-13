Ada Vox Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club This Month

Paramount+ Queen of the Universe star and American Idol Season 16 finalist Ada Vox will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Thursday, February 23, at 8:30pm.



Accomplished vocalist, songwriter, drag queen, and bona fide provocateur Ada Vox returns to Hollywood to serenade and dazzle audiences with her new evening of music highlighting songs that she fell in love and out of love to. Currently on a West Coast tour, the Queen of the Universe star promises an evening of laughs, a few tears, and powerhouse singing! Audiences can expect to hear favorites from Queen of the Universe and American Idol like I'd Rather Go Blind, Creep, House of the Rising Sun, and more, plus hits recorded by icons like Queen, Nina Simone, Elton John, and Patti LaBelle. Vox stays humble and true to herself. As she told NewNowNext, "I know I'm here standing for something much bigger than just myself!"



Adam Sanders, better known as his drag persona Ada Vox, was a semi-finalist and Top 8 contestant on Season 16 of American Idol. Her appearance was a first for the show and Vox made history as the first Drag Queen ever to get all the way to the American Idol Top 8. She is an accomplished vocalist and songwriter, who has found success and pushed boundaries. Her remarkable performances weren't the only factors in her legacy on Idol - her voice for LGBTQ+ representation in media reverberates to this day. Joining the ranks of queer Idol contestants before her, Vox's uniquely glittery, dynamic presence sparked conversations about American households' readiness to see a drag performer on a mainstream television program. With a powerful voice influenced by the likes of Selena Quintanilla, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin, she has continued stunning crowds with her live performances, on tour, and as a frequent Pride Festival headliner. She cultivates a resounding sense of self-love, acceptance, and community in everything she does, lending her voice to numerous fundraisers and charity events including the Human Rights Campaign, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and as a guest performer for LipSync Idol, benefiting the WINGS Foundation.



Admission prices range from $25-$60 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Online purchases receive priority seating. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.