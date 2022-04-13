Academy Award Nominee Carol Connors Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

Two-time Academy Award nominee Carol Connors is set to make her Catalina Jazz Club debut, appearing for one show only on Thursday, May 19, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents, Lloyd Coleman, and Catalina.



Few American singer-songwriters have influenced the American songbook like Carol Connors. Her songs have touched millions of listeners across the globe since she first appeared on the music scene with her debut vocal recording with The Teddybears, To Know Him Is to Love Him, a song that became the #1 record in the world for six weeks, and still holds world records having sold nearly two million copies.

Connors became one of the female pioneers of music for film and TV in an industry dominated by men. She has been nominated twice for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, including the theme song Gonna Fly Now from Rocky, as well as being nominated for five Emmys, one Grammy, and two Golden Globe Awards. She built a niche for herself in the music world and hasn't slowed down one bit. Later this year, she will be seen in the Showtime documentary Spector and has completed a feature documentary about her own career, her music, and her love life (which included icons such as Elvis Presley, Robert Culp, and David Janssen), and her working relationships with Phil Spector and Carroll Shelby. Connors will share these incredible personal stories and songs in a rare live performance.



The evening will be hosted by Dan Gore (Oscar's, Palm Springs) with performances by Lloyd Coleman and many more.



Admission is $25-$50 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Save $5 before May 12 with code 'EARLYBIRD' (restrictions apply). Online purchases receive priority seating. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.