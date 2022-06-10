ARENA: A House MUSIC-al, Will Receive World Premiere Production at CASA 0101 Theater Next Week

Go back to a time and place where LOVE was a drug, friends became FAMILIA, and the music gave you LIFE! Come experience, or re-experience, the magic that was ARENA!



CASA 0101 Theater, Josefina López, Artistic Director, Emmanuel Deleage, Executive Director and Producer, TNH Productions, Rigo Tejeda, Artistic Director and Abel Alvarado, Associate Artistic Director, and Executive Producers Felipe Agredano and Conrado TerrazasCross, El Centro Del Pueblo, Sandra Figueroa Villa, Producer and Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Executive Producer present the World Premiere Production of ARENA: A House MUSIC-al, conceived and written by Abel Alvarado, directed by Rigo Tejeda, to be presented at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 E. First Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90033, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 4:00 p.m., June 17 - July 17, 2022. Opening Night is Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



ARENA: A House MUSIC-al is based on the house music of the 1990's at the legendary ARENA Nightclub in Hollywood, CA. A coming of age story which follows Lucio Torrez, a young music minister at his father's Apostolic church, who is looking to live his truth, find his voice and a place where he can be free. ARENA: A House MUSIC-al includes adult themes and nudity. The show is recommended for ages 17 and older.



Abel Alvarado, the Creator of ARENA: A House MUSIC-al said: "A few years ago I had an idea of telling the story of my life in a stage play. I met with CASA 0101 Theater's Artistic Director, Josefina López, and with her guidance, I developed an outline for my story, which I am so proud is now being realized in this full production."



Rigo Tejeda, Director of ARENA: A House MUSIC-al said: "Abel Alvarado's story is authentic. In his own words, he is telling his truth, which I am sure will resonate with audiences coming to see this show. His story of how he found his tribe, and came to understand the person he was born to be is a liberating tale, which people will be able to identify with."



Under the direction of Rigo Tejeda, the cast of 23 actors led by actor Preston Gonzalez Valle as Lucio Torrez. Other Cast Members include: Caleb Green as Jerry Rodriguez, Father of the House of Mirage; Luis Ceja as Ms. Martin Mendez, House of Mirage and Arena Hostess (June 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, July 8, 9, 10, 2022), Matthew Noah as Ms. Martin Mendez, House of Mirage and Arena Hostess (June 24, July 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 2022); Krystal Gem as Donna Sanchez; Casey Alcoser as Erik Stellar, Founder and Program Manager of the Gay Conversion Group, E.X.I.T.; Bryant Melton as Michael, an E.X.I.T. Member/News Reporter/Bartender; Milton David as Pastor Adan Torrrez, Lucio's father; Chrissi Erikson as Angelica Torrez, Lucio's sister; Alejandro Lechuga as Gilbert, a Non-Binary Male and Deacon's Son; Daniela Hernandez as Bambi; Angelica Ornelas as Ensemble; Jenna Small as DJ Irene, Arena's Resident DJ; Giancarlo Garritano as Johnny Lozano, Jerry Rodriguez's boyfriend; Jocelyn Sanchez as Nancy/House of Mirage Dancer; Bella Bilandzija as Ensemble; Ian Martinez as Nick Lopez, a House of Mirage Member; Obinne Chyeador as Suzan Rivera, Best Friend and Fairy Queen; Michael "Berck" Berckart as Gene La Pietra, Founder and Owner of Arena and Circus Disco; Amy Melendez of Orfa Torrez, Pastor Torrez's wife and Lucio's Mother; David Reza as Marcos Reyes, Bouncer at Arena; Victor Becerra as Joaquin and Gilbert Understudy; and Alexander Huntley as Ensemble.



Production Sponsors include: National Endowment for the Arts, Eastside Arts Initiative, California Arts Council, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, FLUX, Kaiser Permanente, Department of Cultural Affairs City of Los Angeles, El Centro Del Pueblo and Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, 1st District.



Tickets during the Five-Week run are $35 per person for General Admission; $30 per person for Students and Seniors; and $25 per person for Boyle Heights residents with ID and $75 for VIP tickets. ARENA: A House MUSIC-al includes adult themes and nudity. The show is recommended for ages 17 and older. The show is in two acts, with 32 musical numbers, and has an approximate running time of 150 minutes, which doesn't include intermission. Advance reservations are highly encouraged.



Free Parking is available on several streets surrounding the theater. Free parking is also available on Fridays and Saturdays only at the Boyle Heights City Hall Parking Lot located at 2130 East First Street (at Chicago Street) by entering the lot from Chicago Street; the lot is closed on Sundays. Metro Gold Line train stations are located on First Street in Boyle Heights at both Soto Street, and at Boyle Street (Mariachi Plaza), within a short walking distance to the theater.



For tickets, please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org. To buy a house, and for Group Reservations, please call Conrado TerrazasCross at 213-200-6161. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/casa0101theater @Casa0101