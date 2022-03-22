ANW Receives $150,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts As Part Of The American Rescue Plan

A Noise Within has been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. A Noise Within has received $150,000 and may use this funding to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC.



"Our nation's arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as A Noise Within rebuild and reopen," said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. "The arts are crucial in helping America's communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation's economic recovery."



Specifically, this generous funding from the NEA's American Rescue Plan will provide salary support as A Noise Within hires for multiple full-time staff positions. By supporting ANW in the creation of these jobs, the NEA is not only helping ANW return to full strength, but to permanently increase its organizational capacity moving forward.



ANW Co-Producing Artistic Directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott (she/her) and Geoff Elliott (he/him) said: "Like organizations everywhere, many of ANW's long-term goals had to be put on hold for the past two years. Having recently re-opened our theatre for in-person performances, we are immensely grateful for this National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan grant, which offers critical support as we turn our attention towards growth, community engagement, and ultimately, the fulfillment of our mission."



The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 when the NEA was provided $135 million for the arts sector. The funding for organizations is the third installment providing more than $57.7 million for arts organizations. In April 2021, the NEA announced $52 million (40 percent) in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs. The second installment in November 2021 allocated $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to local artists and art organizations.



For more information on the NEA's American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of arts organizations funded in this announcement, visit www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.

