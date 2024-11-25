AN ACTOR'S CAROL Announced At Broadwater Second Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Actor's Carol: One Clown's Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption, a solo performance of the classic Christmas story, starring David Weber, adapted by David Weber, Tim Blewitt, and Zach Hilbun.

Running at Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038. on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. Pay What You Can. Suggested donation $10. Pay at the door, or go to www.promontoryp.com

An Actor's Carol: One clown's Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption is a unique and transformative adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol, performed by David Weber. The one-man show, adapted for the stage by David Weber, Tim Blewitt, and Zach Hilbun, pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling by incorporating elements of vaudeville, clown, and mime. The kinetic performance, punctuated by moments of clarity and hilarity from our Clown's backstory, promotes an athletic-paced experience that offers a fresh twist on the timeless and redemptive tale.

"I believe a good clown reveals something very honest about themselves, and this show is about the power of that honesty. It is also about redemption , restoration of the spirit, and the haaling power of amends," Weber says.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the show will feature Christmas carols performed by Joey Ruggiero, an acoustic act before Weber begins, enhancing the audience's immersive experience.

David Weber received his MFA in Acting and Theatre Pedagogy from Cal State Long Beach. An acting career that spans three decades with work in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta includes an extended stint with Atlanta Shakespeare Company, and a citation as one of the Top Ten Actors in Atlanta from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He Is currently an Assistant Professor of Performance at Oklahoma State University.

Original director and co-adapter Tim Blewitt received an MFA in Physical Theatre from École Internationale de Théâtre LASSAAD. His career spans over 100 credits on stage, screen, and television.

This engagement marks the show's return to Los Angeles, and is part of a national tour that includes dates in Oklahoma, Texas, and Georgia.

An Actor's Carol provides a different way to get your annual Dickens Christmas fix at the holiday season, and with its affordable ticket, is accessible to all.

