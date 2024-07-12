ALIEN: ROMULUS to be Presented at The El Capitan Theatre

The film will screen at El Capitan Theatre August 16 – 25.

By: Jul. 12, 2024
Prepare to come face to face with the perfect organism, as 20th Century Studios' newest Sci-Fi/Horror-thriller film, “Alien: Romulus” arrives at the El Capitan Theatre August 16 – 25, including a fan event screening!
 
Special Thursday early screenings are available on August 15 at 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:55pm. Tickets for showtimes on Thursday August 15 are $20 for adults and $17 for children and seniors.
 
The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, August 16. Each fan event ticket is $40 and includes one reserved seat, popcorn tin with popcorn, fountain beverage, Alien: Romulus hat and event credential and lanyard.
 
Daily showtimes for “Alien: Romulus” are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. 9:55pm showings are available on Friday and Saturdays. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.
 
Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available August 22 at 7pm and August 25 at 1pm. Open Caption screenings are available August 21 at 7pm and August 24 at 1pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available August 20 at 7pm and August 24 at 7pm.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes Monday through Thursday are $17 for adults and $14 for children and seniors. Tickets for showtimes Friday through Sunday are $20 for adults and $17 for children and seniors.

