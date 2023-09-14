AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA Premieres at the Ford in October

This world premiere event will take place at 8:00pm on Friday, October 6, 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix Photo 4 Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix

AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA Premieres at the Ford in October

A celebration of communitas from the southern diaspora of our continent, AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA weaves together traditional music, ritual, performance art, and experimental electronic sound to create a unique and highly original night of musical performance. Produced in partnership with Boss Witch Productions, this world premiere event will take place at 8:00pm on Friday, October 6, 2023 at The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

 
AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA brings together an acclaimed and diverse group of Los Angeles musicians, performers, and artists for a singular night; blending music and performance to evoke the immigrant experience, celebrate communitas, and ritualistically invoke and explore border cultures.
 
Featuring the traditional music from the Sierra Zapoteca of Oaxaca with experimental arrangements, the Oaxacan LA-based Maqueos Music Oaxacan Brass Band, multidisciplinary artist Dorian Wood, indigenous trilingual Mixtec rapper Una Isu, Latina coloratura Soprano Maria Elena Altany, Chicano “futuristic laser gangster bass” electronic musician Baseck, multi-instrumentalist and conductor extraordinaire Yulissa Maqueos, and the Mexican extreme vocalist and interdisciplinary artist Carmina Escobar. 
 
Conceived by Mexico City-raised, Los Angeles-based Escobar, AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA is the result of her seven-year long collaborative relationship with maestro Estanislao Maqueos, founder of the first youth philharmonic band in the United States composed of first generation Oaxaqueños in America, called the Maqueos Music Academy. The Academy’s talented musicians, who comprise the Maqueos Music Oaxacan Brass Band, are the centerpiece of AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA. They embody the Academy’s mission to support music and to create a safe space for learning and preserving their culture through music.
 
Said Escobar, "AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA meets the immigrant struggle with beauty, to show how we are strong, powerful, and united in our differences."
 
AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA was created by co-Artistic Directors Escobar and artist Madeline Falcone for Boss Witch Productions, an artistic production company focused on the intersection of experimental sound art, ritual performance, video art, and transmedia collaboration. Founded and led by queer and trans artists, Boss Witch is headed by Falcone and Escobar, working to establish a sustainable and artist-driven infrastructure for the creation of experimental, site-specific work. Boss Witch seeks to reimagine our relationship to the world around us, creating immersive innovative exhibitions, performances, and sound art related to land, ritual, and the constant transformation of tradition.
 
Added Escobar, "My interest in combining traditional music with different music genres, artistic approaches, and different cultural backgrounds lies in the joyful experience of the unexpected, in the curiosity of what human communications can create when created in respectful loving interaction."
 
"AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA is symbolic of the immigrant experience. It gestures towards the memory of the place of origin by invoking the South and expresses the struggles of the northbound journey by naming the constructed and physical entity of “the border.” Taking strength from the pride of our place of origin not only roots us, but also gives us the power to create something new, to connect in wholeness to each other, to create communitas in love and respect,” said Escobar.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Set For SPRING AWAKENING at East West Players Photo
Cast Set For SPRING AWAKENING at East West Players

East West Players presents the Tony Award winning best musical Spring Awakening. Find out who is starring in the cast here!

2
Theatre Lunatico Performs Double Header of Scary Stories in October Photo
Theatre Lunatico Performs Double Header of Scary Stories in October

The Theatre Lunatico ensemble returns to the stage in October with a double header of two classic scary stories. Learn more about the performances and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Brad Zimmerman Brings MY SON THE WAITER to the Colony Theatre in October Photo
Brad Zimmerman Brings MY SON THE WAITER to the Colony Theatre in October

Actor/Comedian Brad Zimmerman returns to Southern California with his all-new solo show My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous! for four weeks only at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
DRUMATIX Comes to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Month Photo
DRUMATIX Comes to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Month

 DrumatiX, the electrifying tap dance and percussion group, will bring their show, “Rhythm Delivered,” to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 26 at  7 PM at the Hudson Theatres. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Promises on Sep 20th
Hollywood Bowl (9/20-9/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation With Tara Westover
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIFE SUCKS.
The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Faery Hunt Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You