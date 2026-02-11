AGBO's Russo Brothers Italian American Filmmaker Forum Opens Applications for 2026 Fellowship

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The AGBO Foundation and the Italian Sons and Daughters of America has announced that applications will open on February 18, 2026, for the Russo Brothers Italian American Filmmaker Forum (RBIAFF) 2026 Fellowship. The annual initiative invites filmmakers to develop original short films exploring the Italian American experience through culture, language, history, land, and identity.

As part of RBIAFF's broader mission to honor Italian American excellence in entertainment, AGBO has also recognized established leaders whose work has shaped the industry and elevated Italian American storytelling. Last year, AGBO presented Stanley Tucci with the Renaissance Award, celebrating his extraordinary career as an actor, writer, and advocate for Italian culture. In 2024, the award was presented to Louis D'Esposito, Co-President of Marvel Studios, as its most recent recipient.

For the fellowship, applicants must submit a three-minute sizzle reel that communicates their creative vision for a short film rooted in Italian American storytelling. From the applications, five filmmakers will be selected to receive $10,000 production grants to create a short film based on their submitted sizzle reels over the course of several months.

One filmmaker will ultimately be awarded the top prize, selected by a judging committee composed of the AGBO creative team and ISDA leadership, including AGBO Co-Founders and Partners Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, AGBO Chief CreativeOfficer Angela Russo-Otstot, and ISDA National President Basil Russo. The winner will receive an additional $10,000 grant and admission into the AGBO Storytellers Collective.

The AGBO Storytellers Collective is an alumni network supporting filmmakers recognized through AGBO's fellowships and competitions. The Collective offers mentorship, industry guidance, and opportunities for collaboration, empowering artists to grow their careers and realize ambitious creative goals.

In the 8th Annual Russo Brothers Italian American Filmmaker Forum, “St. Joseph,” directed by Maky Rupert, was awarded the top prize for 2025. Rupert's film follows a group of estranged cousins who return to their now-empty childhood home in search of a statue of St. Joseph their Italian grandmother buried in the yard decades earlier for good luck. Through this deeply personal and nostalgic journey, the film explores grief, adulthood, and the enduring power of family and cultural tradition.

Since its inception in 2017, the Russo Brothers Italian American Filmmaker Forum has supported emerging voices in cinema by awarding over $450,000 in grants to more than 55 filmmakers, celebrating Italian American heritage through authentic, compelling storytelling.

Submissions for the RBIAFF 2025 Fellowship open on February 18, 2026, and close on March 18, 2026. [For more information visit https://www.agbo.com/.