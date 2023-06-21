AGBO and Slamdance Partner For Upcoming Showcase

The AGBO and Slamdance summer showcase consists of five programs. Learn more here!

Jun. 21, 2023

AGBO and Slamdance announced a partnership for a multi-faceted showcase including digital, interactive and gaming work, stand-up comedy, screenplay workshops, award-winning short films, and a program dedicated to filmmakers with visible and non-visible disabilities at AGBO’s Los Angeles campus.  

The showcase represents a continued collaboration between AGBO and Slamdance in discovering groundbreaking talent led by festival alumni and recognizes Downtown Los Angeles as an important place to do it.

“Slamdance has been a wonderful partner and we are happy to be expanding our relationship to our Downtown LA campus. Our mission to offer our campus to help showcase emerging talent is a perfect opportunity,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Office at AGBO.  

“In pursuit of showcasing talent we believe will go on to shape the film and media industry, we are stronger together with alumni Anthony and Joe Russo and the AGBO production company,” said Taylor Miller, Director of Slamdance.  

The AGBO and Slamdance summer showcase consists of five programs:

SHORTWAVE (August 9) An award-winning shorts film program that pushes visual storytelling to the edge with a focus on Los Angeles-based filmmakers. The program includes AGBO’s 2023 Fellowship award winning film Lollygag by Tij D’oyen.

DIG (Digital, Interactive and Gaming) (August 11) DIG’s “Brave New Worlds” program recognizes creators using new and emerging mediums and future storytelling has no boundaries.

UNSTOPPABLE (August 16) A curated program of short films by and for creators with visible and non-visible disabilities.

PUNCH UP (August 18) A new stand-up comedy showcase celebrating seven diverse comedians selected by Slamdance’s Ambassador of Comedy Kristian Mercado including actor and Unstoppable co-founder Steve Way.

SLAM SCRIPT SHOP (August 19) A day of screenplay workshops formed and led by Slamdance alumni dedicated to emerging screenwriters.

For a full list of films, DIG works, artists, comedians and workshops go to: https://www.slamdance.com/agboslamdance

To attend the AGBO Slamdance Summer Showcase please email your request to: agboslamshowcase@gmail.com All programs are free.



