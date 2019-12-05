ADG Gallery 800 Presents TRIP-TYCH Spotlighting Artists Cari Chadwick, Nic Weethee And Will Batts

Cari Chadwick (Graphic Artist), Nic Weethee (Art Director) and Will Batts (Set Designer) will be honored by the Art Directors Guild Gallery 800 (ADG, IATSE Local 800) in a special exhibit entitled TRIP•TYCH. All three talented artists are members of the Guild. Alongside their display of contemporary paintings will be assemblage/found-object/mixed-media work. The exhibit will run from December 7, 2019 through January 18, 2020 and concludes the 2019 Gallery 800 Series.

Gallery 800, located in the heart of the Noho Arts District, showcases Guild members'personal artwork in a series ofshows throughout the year. These talented artists are leading art department professionals, who, through a combination of observation, passion and imagination, bring the writer's words and the director's vision to life in television and film. When not working as integral creative members of the entertainment community, they contribute to the fine art scene with their personal artwork. Since Gallery 800 opened its doors in March 2009, more than 900 ADG members have shown their artwork in the ongoing exhibitions.





