ACTORS PRO EXPO Comes To LA This Saturday: Meet Casting Directors, Audition For Open Calls, And More!

Actors Pro Expo is back in LA for its 3rd year on November 16th at the Hyatt Regency LAX! It's the only event of its kind in the U.S. and this year it's going to be bigger than ever before!

Designed for actors, by actors - Actors Pro Expo brings you an incredible line-up of exhibitors with all the services you need to take your performance career to the next level. Join over 1,500 actors attending to develop, sustain and create within your career through seminars, workshops, 1-2-1 development sessions and open castings.

We're thrilled to have Different Duck Productions back to cast their latest feature film with us as part of our free open call (all you need is a 1 min monologue). Their past films have starred Nolan Gould, Dylan Baker, and Hilary Duff.

This year, we're partnership with Air Force Bands to host an open call audition for vocalists of all types. Come prepared to sing the US National Anthem a cappella, an up-tempo pop selection and a jazz standard.

This year's seminar highlights include: Representation: Making it Work with a high-level agent and manager, Connecting Craft & Careers with star of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, actor Jason George, The Future of Acting: Creating Your Own Content, and Audition Mindset with a panel of casting directors and Los Angeles actors.

The event organizers have also partnered with Casting Society of America for Meals 4 Monologues. Donate canned goods to a local food pantry, and perform a monologue for casting directors, including: Alexa Pereira, Amanda Lenker Doyle, Brandon Henry Rodriguez, Caroline Liem, Charley Medigovich, Donna Morong, Dorian Frankel, Elizabeth Boykewich, Jessica Sherman, Joy Dewing, Lisa Miller Katz, Lisa Zambetti, and Meg Morman.

You can register for FREE admission here: https://www.actorsproexpo.com/tickets

Book seminars here: https://www.actorsproexpo.com/la-seminars

Learn more about our open calls here: https://www.actorsproexpo.com/la-open-casting-call





